Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 26, 2019

Peggy McCaffrey (née Toal), College Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, July 24 of Peggy McCaffrey (née Toal), College Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Agnes and also by her brother Paddy. Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Gerry, daughters Jennifer Mallon (Newry) and Aisling O'Reilly (Collinstown, Co Westmeath), sons Anthony (Milltown, Co Westmeath) and Adrian (Longford), daughters-in-law Annette and Mags, sons-in-law Eddie and Bernard, sisters Bernie, Clare and Marie, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Eoin, Aoife, Clíona, Dylan, Leah and Kaylan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Friday, July 26 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection also in The Nursing Home Chapel on Saturday, July 27 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Glencar Unit Patient Comfort Fund at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Maureen Donoghue (née Leslie), Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon / Salthill, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday, July 25, of Maureen Donoghue (née Leslie), Northyard, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon and formerly Burren, Mount Salthill, Galway. Predeceased by her loving husband Francie and son Austin. Maureen will be deeply mourned by her loving daughter Maria, son in law Gerry, grandchildren Leonie and Nathan. niece Catherine, nephew Gerard, brothers-in-law Sonnie and Seamus, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Maria and Gerry Beirne, Northyard, Scramogue, Co Roscommon on Friday, July 26 from 6pm to 8pm. Eircode F42 K271. Removal to St Anne’s Church, Scramogue, Co Roscommon on Saturday morning, July 27 for 12noon Mass with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

Sam Ryan, Birmingham / Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 22, of Sam Ryan, Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin and formerly Birmingham, England. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Fred and Tommy, sister Dolores and brother-in-law Matt. Sam will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, sons Trevor and Tony, daughters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers Pascal and Anthony, sisters Marie and Betty, son-in-law, brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends especially, Finn & Angela, Gerry & Ann, and Nial Flynn.

When I come to the end of my journey, And travel my last weary mile, Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, And remember the smile.

A celebration of Sam's life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin on Friday, July 26 at 12 noon, followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Sunflower Suite, Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Betty Finnegan (née Conlon), Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, July 24 of Betty Finnegan, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Predeceased by her brother Norrie, sadly missed by her husband Mattie, daughters Carmel, Lizzie, Ann, sons Frank and Matt, brother Jackie, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Friday morning, July 26 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o any family member.

Mary (Leila) Walker (née O'Rourke), Freighmore House, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, July 20 of Mary (Leila) Walker (née O'Rourke), Freighmore House, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Sinclair, son Paul, daughter-in-law Sophie, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5.15pm on Friday, July 26. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to your preferred charity.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie