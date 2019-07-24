Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Sam Ryan, Birmingham / Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 22, of Sam Ryan, Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin and formerly Birmingham, England. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Fred and Tommy, sister Dolores and brother-in-law Matt. Sam will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, sons Trevor and Tony, daughters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers Pascal and Anthony, sisters Marie and Betty, son-in-law, brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends especially, Finn & Angela, Gerry & Ann, and Nial Flynn.

When I come to the end of my journey, And travel my last weary mile, Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, And remember the smile.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66) on Thursday, July 25 from 6pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Sam's life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin on Friday, July 26 at 12 noon, followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Sunflower Suite, Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Eddie Bohan, Rathgar, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Sunday, July 21 of Eddie Bohan, Rathgar, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford, former Senator, past Chairman of LVA and past President of VFI.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and much loved father of Barbara, Beverly, Liz and Eddie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jim, Frank and Pat, sister Anne, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Mary. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, July 24 to Terenure College Chapel arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Matthew (Mattie) Fox, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, July 21 of Matthew (Mattie) Fox, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Bernard, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 24 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St James’s hospital patient comfort fund, c/o Skellys undertakers Ballymahon.

Winifred McElvaney (née Murray, Lough Gowna), Kilnadrain, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital on Monday, July 22 of Winifred McElvaney (nee Murray, Lough Gowna), Kilnadrain, Monaghan town, Monaghan/ Cavan.

Sadly missed by her husband Michael, brothers Anthony and Brian, sister Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, July 24 from 12 noon until 4pm. House private at other times please.

Removal on Wednesday, July 24 at 6.45pm, arriving at St Patrick's Church, Corracrin at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 25 at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen (Kathy) Farrell (née McCormack), Bethlehem, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Saturday, July 20 of Kathleen (Kathy) Farrell (nee McCormack), Bethlehem, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, suddenly, at her residence in Bethlehem. Formerly of New York, USA.

Predeceased by her parents Anne and John McCormack. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sonny, daughters Sinead and Kelaine, sons Jamie, Kevin, Jeff and Pierce, daughters-in-law Aoife and Annette, sons-in-law Gary and Anthony, grandchildren Aoife, Maeve, Cormac, Kaila. Sadie, James, and Jessica, relatives neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 24 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

William Francis (Frank) Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, July 21 of William Francis (Frank) Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

William Francis (Frank), sadly missed by his brother Richard (Dick), sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Davina, Lorna and Danielle, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 24 in St Mary's Church, Mohill at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. ‘Peace perfect peace’.

Mary (Leila) Walker (née O'Rourke), Freighmore House, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, July 20 of Mary (Leila) Walker (née O'Rourke), Freighmore House, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Sinclair, son Paul, daughter-in-law Sophie, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5.15pm on Friday, July 26. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to your preferred charity.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie