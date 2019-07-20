Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 20, 2019 - evening

Christina (Crissie) Flood (née McGrath), St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, July 20 of Christina (Crissie) Flood (née McGrath), St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by her husband Ned and son Peter her grandchildren Grace and Conor ,daughter-in-law Sinead, sister Mai O'Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel Edgeworthstown on Sunday, July 21 from 4pm with prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church Edgeworthstown to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, July 22 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

James (Seamus) Carrigy, Robinstown, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 20 of James (Seamus) Carrigy, Robinstown, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Mel, baby sister Anne and step-brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his sister Josephine (Quinn), brother Brendan, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Anne and Gabrielle, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday, July 22 at Smith's Funeral Home, Granard from 4pm to 6pm with family time thereafter until removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 7 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 23 followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

Michael Reilly, 14 Shannonside View, Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 17 of Michael Reilly, 14 Shannonside View, Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Longford. Michael will be forever missed by his family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends.

A few more steps along life's road, Perhaps a few more years, Then by God's grace we'll meet again, Beyond the vale of tears. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary on Sunday, July 21 from 5pm until 6.30pm followed with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Joseph (Josie) Tynan, Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the General Hospital Mullingar, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 of Joseph (Josie) Tynan, Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his niece Ann Marie, her husband John, Sara and Shane Garvey, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.

Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy, Haan, Germany and Cartron, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, in Haan, Germany, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 of Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy, Haan, Germany and Cartron, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank, parents James Patrick and Mary. Peggy will be sadly missed by her brother Sean, sisters Mary Mullervy and Alice Hanifin, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends here in Ireland and Germany.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Peggy.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumlish followed with burial in the New Cemetery, Drumlish.

Theresa (Tess) McKnight (née Kenny), Ballymacallen, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the wonderful management and staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Thursday, July 18 of Theresa (Tess) McKnight (née Kenny), Ballymacallen, Ballymore, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Richard and son Jimmy, Theresa will be sadly missed by her loving children Martin, Anthony, Carmel, Ethel, Nora and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 at 1pm in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Wednesday, July 17 of Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents Brian and Paula, sisters Shauna and Aideen, brother James, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private on Sunday please. Please note: There will be a one-way system from the Kiltoghert Road leading to the Effernagh Road in place on Friday and Saturday.

Ann McArdle (née Cunningham), Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy, Cavan / Louth Village, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, in Maple Leaf Nursing Home, on Sunday, June 30 of Ann McArdle (née Cunningham), England and formerly of Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy, Co Cavan / Louth Village, Louth. Anne daughter of the late Eugene and Ellen Cunningham, beloved wife of Thomas (Tommy) and dear mother of Anne Maureen and David, mother-in-law to Nigel and Sarah, granny of Hannah and George, sister of Elizabeth, Julie, Pat, Eugene, Lawrence, Henry, Margaret, Helen, Marion and the late Rose. Ann will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Sunday morning, July 21 at 9.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donal Kenny, Naas, Kildare / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 100th year, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, on Thursday, July 18 of Donal Kenny, Naas, Co Kildare and formerly of The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and beloved father of Michael, Tom and Don; wonderful grandfather of Karen, Sam, Emer, Ian and Aidan, and brother of the late Mona. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughters-in-law Diane, Mary and Barbara, brother-in-law Larry, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Donal rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, July 21 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

