Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 18, 2019 - evening

Margaret Connor, Cashelbeg, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, July 16, of Margaret Connor, Cashelbeg, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Ned, Mike and Mattie and sister Mary Bridget. Deeply regretted by her brother Johnny, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 19 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Mary Belton (née Donlon), Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Wednesday, July 17, of Mary Belton (née Donlon), Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Liam. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons Louis, Derek, Cyril, Liam and Shane. Daughter Mary, brother Thomas Noel, sisters Antoinette, Marguerite and Colette. Grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, this Friday afternoon, July 19 from 2.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 20 at 11am, followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Haematology/Oncology Unit in Tullamore Hospital.

Ann McArdle (née Cunningham), Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy, Cavan / Louth Village, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, in Maple Leaf Nursing Home, on Sunday, June 30 of Ann McArdle (née Cunningham), England and formerly of Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy, Co Cavan / Louth Village, Louth. Anne daughter of the late Eugene and Ellen Cunningham, beloved wife of Thomas (Tommy) and dear mother of Anne Maureen and David, mother-in-law to Nigel and Sarah, granny of Hannah and George, sister of Elizabeth, Julie, Pat, Eugene, Lawrence, Henry, Margaret, Helen, Marion and the late Rose. Ann will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20 from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Sunday morning, July 21 at 9.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donal Kenny, Naas, Kildare / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 100th year, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, on Thursday, July 18 of Donal Kenny, Naas, Co Kildare and formerly of The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and beloved father of Michael, Tom and Don; wonderful grandfather of Karen, Sam, Emer, Ian and Aidan, and brother of the late Mona. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughters-in-law Diane, Mary and Barbara, brother-in-law Larry, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Donal rest in peace.

Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Saturday, July 20 from 5pm to 7.15pm, with concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, July 21 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

Tommy Prior, Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 16 of Tommy Prior, Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, in the loving care of all the staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Olive, sons Christopher and Simon and daughter Laura, brother John, sisters Sheila and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 19 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Annaduff with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired, to St Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund

Patrick (Paddy) Brennan, Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Dunmore, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Bethany House Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass, on Monday, July 15 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Brennan, Donore, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Cappagh, Dunmore, Co Galway. Beloved brother of the late Bernadette (Loughrey), deeply regretted by his sisters, Margaret, Mary and Breda, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 19 at 12 noon in St Nicholas Church, Multyfarnham followed by burial in St Peter The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

