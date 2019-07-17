Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, following an illness bravely borne at the University Hospital Galway, on Friday, July 12, of Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Louise (née Beirne), sons David and Steven, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers Robert and Noel, sisters Joan (McLoughlin) and Mary (Farrell) - (deceased), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends across the world.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Thursday July 18 at 12 noon. Private cremation to take place at Lakeland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West care of Crosby & Rogers Funeral Undertakers. House private at all times.

Liam & Susan Reilly, New York, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Longford

The deaths have occurred of Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Liam died on July 14 2018 in New York, and his sister Susan Verland died on November 5 2006 in New York. They are predeceased by their parents Thomas and Kate, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, and Susan's husband Mike. Liam will be forever missed by his wife Sheila, son Meadthe and daughter Natasha. Susan will also be forever missed by her daughters Susan and Diane.

Both Liam and Susan will be forever remembered by their family, brothers Martin (Gowna), Colm and Danny (England) and Gerard (Ballinagh), sisters Annette (Roscommon) and Ellie (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and their many friends here in Ireland and the USA.

Time passes, love remains. May they both rest in peace.

Funeral Mass for both Liam and Susan will take place on Thursday, July 18 at 12 noon in The Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan followed by interment of their ashes in the local cemetery.

Michael Gilhooly, Newtown Road, Wexford Town, Wexford / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 15 of Michael Gilhooly, Newtown Road, Wexford and late of Cloone, Co Leitrim, retired Inspector of An Garda Siochana, peacefully at his son John’s residence.

Beloved husband of the late Joan and loving father of James, Tim, Joan, Michael, John and Brian, brother of Kathleen and Ciss; sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Elizabeth, Brenda, Eimear, John, Steven, Rachel, Tim, Joe, Max, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Mulligans Funeral Home, The Faythe, Wexford on Wednesday morning, July 17 from 10am until funeral prayers at 12.15pm followed by removal to St. Alphonsus Church Barntown for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Conor Burns, Aughnagarron, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Manor Edgeworthstown, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 14, of Conor Burns, Aughnagarron, Granard, Longford.

Predeceased by his father Conor, mother Mary and brother John. Sadly missed by his brothers Seamus, Joe and Harry, his sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, July 17 to St Mary’s Church Carra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Columba's Cemetery Mullinalaghta.

