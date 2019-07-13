Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 13, 2019

Kevin McLoughlin, The Post, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence on Thursday, July 11, of Kevin McLoughlin, The Post, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Peggy, son Ryan, daughters Kerri, Jodie & Leanne, parents Madge & Eamon, sisters Kathleen & Pauline, Ryan’s girlfriend Frances, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, July 13 from 1pm to 9pm with Funeral on Sunday, July 14 at 10.30am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private all other times.

Liam & Susan Reilly, New York, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Longford

The deaths have occurred of Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Liam died on July 14 2018 in New York, and his sister Susan Verland died on November 5 2006 in New York. They are predeceased by their parents Thomas and Kate, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, and Susan's husband Mike. Liam will be forever missed by his wife Sheila, son Meadthe and daughter Natasha. Susan will also be forever missed by her daughters Susan and Diane.

Both Liam and Susan will be forever remembered by their family, brothers Martin (Gowna), Colm and Danny (England) and Gerard (Ballinagh), sisters Annette (Roscommon) and Ellie (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and their many friends here in Ireland and the USA.

Time passes, love remains. May they both rest in peace.

Funeral Mass for both Liam and Susan will take place on Thursday, July 18 at 12 noon in The Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan followed by interment of their ashes in the local cemetery.

Patrick Kenny, Camlin View, Longford Town, Longford / Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 of Patrick Kenny, Camlin View, Longford town and formerly of Legan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents James and Elizabeth, sisters Eileen, Tessie and Bernadette. Patrick will be greatly missed by his much loved family, daughter Trina, son Gavin, their mother Caroline, their partners David and Sonya, his beloved grandchildren Lauren, Layla and Marley, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his many friends. Although it is difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May looking back on memories comfort you tomorrow. Rest in peace.

Patrick's body has been donated to Trinity College, Medical Research, Dublin. A Humanist Service in Remembrance of Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 2pm in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford. This is a celebration of Patrick's life, all are welcome to attend.

George Casey, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 10 of George Casey, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Colette and his son David. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colette, his sons and daughters, John, Maurice, Judy, Rosie, Brendan, Francis and Alison, his beloved grandchildren, his sister Mona and brother Jack, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 13 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery. House private please.

Michael Ivory, Castletown Court, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, doctors and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Thursday, July 11 of Michael Ivory, Castletown Court, Delvin, Co Westmeath.Predeceased by his parents John & Ellen, brothers Jack, Loman & grand daughter Natasha. Loving father of Melissa, Brendan, Michael, Christopher. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, their mother and Michael's best friend Breda, sister Maria, brothers Tommy, Gerry, Frank, Bernie, Des, Aunt Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening, July 13 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of The Assumption, Delvin on Sunday morning, July 14 at 11am followed by burial in Killulagh Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

