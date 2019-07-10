Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - evening

Michael Keenan, Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, July 9 of Michael Keenan, Legion Terrace, Longford and formerly of Drumbawn, Ardagh, County Longford, peacefully at his home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.

Much loved and greatly missed by his loving wife Miriam, sons Kevin, Gerard, Gary and David, daughters Sandra Conlon (Killoe) and Sinead Duffy (Longford), sons-in-law John, Patrick and Harrison, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Andrew, Jack, Saoirse, Oran, Ava Grace and Caeden, brothers Billy, Pat and Danny, sister Liz, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace,

Reposing at Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this Wednesday evening, July 10 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, July 11 in StMel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member. "House Private Please".

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie