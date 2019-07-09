Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Brigid Collum (née Edgely), Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, July 7, of Brigid Collum (nee Edgely), Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford and formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford, in her 98th year.

Predeceased by her husband John and grandson Declan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Michael, Martin and Kevin, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Michael Greene, Brucklagh N39VX83 on Tuesday, July 9 from 12 to 4pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Balloo, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 of Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Balloo, Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary, daughter Dympna and grandson Scott. Sadly missed by his sons Gerry, Padraig, Eamonn and Aidan, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large number of friends and neighbours. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, July 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill, on Wednesday, July 10, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Boherquill. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, Longford.

Noël Blackwell, Shankill, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, July 7 of Noël Blackwell, late of Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Longford Town and Vienna, Austria.

She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 10 at 10am in the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W. No flowers please. May she rest in peace.

Aine Flanagan, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Clondalkin, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 8 of Aine Flanagan, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Westmeath/ Clondalkin, Dublin.

Sadly missed by her broken hearted mother Anne, father John, twin sister Deirdre, sisters Caroline (Cullen), Claire (Whelan) and her brother Michael, brother-in-laws David and Kevin, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Temple at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Spina Bifida Hydro-cephalous Ireland, Irish Wheelchair Association, Mullingar, Beaumont Hospital – Adams McConnell Ward – Richmond ICU. Donation box in crematorium. House Strictly Private Please.

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.





