Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 8, 2019

Brigid Collum (née Edgely), Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, July 7, of Brigid Collum (nee Edgely), Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford and formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford, in her 98th year.

Predeceased by her husband John and grandson Declan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Michael, Martin and Kevin, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Michael Greene, Brucklagh N39VX83 on Monday, July 8 from 12 to 4pm and 6 to 9pm and on Tuesday, July 9 from 12 to 4pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Balloo, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 of Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Balloo, Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary, daughter Dympna and grandson Scott. Sadly missed by his sons Gerry, Padraig, Eamonn and Aidan, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large number of friends and neighbours. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, July 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill, on Wednesday, July 10, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Boherquill. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, Longford.

Sean O'Neill, Kinard, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of nurses and staff of the Padre Pio ward St Joseph’s Nursing home, Longford, on Saturday, July 6 of Sean O'Neill, Kinard, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Madge. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard and Paddy, sisters Miriam (Murphy), Anita (Finnegan), Josie (Cox), Carmel (McGuire), Mary (Dermody), Pansey (Whyte) and Ethna (Burke) USA, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews. nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church Legan on Monday, July 8 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. House private Monday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Joseph’s patient Comfort Fund.

John (Johnny) Bennett, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence on Friday, July 5 of John (Johnny) Bennett, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Fondly remembered by his nephew Michael Conlon, Michelle, his sister Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Special thanks to all those who helped with Johnny's care. The District Nursing Team, Home Help Team, Palliative Care Team and also thanks to Sarah and Philomena.





Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Clonberne, Galway

The death occurred, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, July 5 of Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim and formerly from Clonacat, Clonberne, Co Galway. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Sean, Michael, David and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving wife and family, sister Nora (USA), daughters in law Siobhan, Maura and Kathleen, his six grandchildren Mia, Finn, Eibhlìn, Carl, Sarah and Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Michael Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Tommy Rocke, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Friday, July 5, 2019 of Tommy Rocke, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon, peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Joseph, Thomas and Sean, sister Mary Gill (Drumsna), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a large circle of friends and neighbours. RIP.

Removal was to St Joseph's Church, Boyle. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.





