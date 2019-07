Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 7, 2019

Sean O'Neill, Kinard, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of nurses and staff of the Padre Pio ward St Joseph’s Nursing home, Longford, on Saturday, July 6 of Sean O'Neill, Kinard, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Madge. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard and Paddy, sisters Miriam (Murphy), Anita (Finnegan), Josie (Cox), Carmel (McGuire), Mary (Dermody), Pansey (Whyte) and Ethna (Burke) USA, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews. nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kinard,Legan (eircode N39D563) on Sunday, July 7 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal to St Mary's Church Legan on Monday, July 8 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. House private Monday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Joseph’s patient Comfort Fund.

John (Johnny) Bennett, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence on Friday, July 5 of John (Johnny) Bennett, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Fondly remembered by his nephew Michael Conlon, Michelle, his sister Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his nephew Michael's residence, Main Street, Ballymahon this Sunday afternoon, July 7 from 2pm until 6pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Special thanks to all those who helped with Johnny's care. The District Nursing Team, Home Help Team, Palliative Care Team and also thanks to Sarah and Philomena.



Sarah Halton (née Hegerty), Rathcor, Granard, Longford / Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Athboy, on Friday, July 5 of Sarah Halton (nee Hegerty), Rathcor, Granard, Longford and formerly of Cloncaughfield, Moydow, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband James, brother Johnny and sister Gertie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Anne, Carmel, Mary and Veronica, sons Laurence, Philip and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 7 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in Mullinalaghta Cemetery.

Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Clonberne, Galway

The death occurred, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, July 5 of Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim and formerly from Clonacat, Clonberne, Co Galway. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Sean, Michael, David and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving wife and family, sister Nora (USA), daughters in law Siobhan, Maura and Kathleen, his six grandchildren Mia, Finn, Eibhlìn, Carl, Sarah and Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Sunday, July 7 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Edmund Galligan, Drumgallon, Drung, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home, on Friday, July 5 of Edmund Galligan Drumgallon, Drung, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Sheila and niece Roisin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his loving family daughter Ciara, sons Emmett and Darragh, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Mairead and Eva, his adored grandchildren Katie, Tommie, Joshua, Fionn, brothers James, Philip, Noel, Joseph and Sean, sisters Bridie O’ Neill (Cloverhill), Mary Reilly (Loughduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Ciaran, nieces Laura and Sinead Galligan and all his nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Sunday morning, July 7 to arrive at The Immaculate Conception Church, Drung, for 11am funeral Mass. Private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Edmund to Cootehill Cancer Care c/o Mullen’s Funeral Directors, Cootehill, or any family member. House private at all other times, please.

Directions to wake house entrance from Stray Sod Pub or Cornakill Cross (L2000) and follow funeral signs.

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.





