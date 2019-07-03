Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 3, 2019 - evening

Patricia Hannify (née Donohoe), Templeogue, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, July 3 of Patricia Hannify (nee Donohoe), Templeogue and formerly of Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents John and Anna Rose, and her sister Maureen Smith. Patricia will be sadly missed and remembered by her beloved husband Jimmy, adored mother of her daughter Karen, son-in-law Simon, son Gary, daughter-in-law Karen, son Richard and his partner Ciara. Devoted and loving Nana to TJ, Charlie, Scarlett, Lola and William, sister Teresa Donohoe (Dublin), Carmel Mcintyre (Castlebar) and brother Pat Donohoe (Longford) and her many relatives and friends. May Patricia Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North on Thursday, July 4 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, July 5 to St Jude the Apostle Church, Orwell Park, Willington, arriving at 11am for Mass of the Resurrection, followed by Private Cremation in Mount Jerome, Victorian Chapel. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The St Vincent De Paul and Esophageal Cancer Society. Donation box at church.

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.



Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 1 of Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sisters Betty, Christina and Carmel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Enda, Aidan and Noel, daughters-in-law Michelle, Siobhan and Zoraida, grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Ailayah, Ailbhe and Beibhinn, sisters Theresa, Clare, Hannah, Kathy, Maryellen and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 3 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie