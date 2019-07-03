Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Bernard (Barney) Cassells, Ladywell, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, July 1 of Bernard (Barney) Cassells, Ladywell, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Beloved husband of Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Loretta (Fagan), Coreena and Deirdre (Rushe), sons David, Bernard, Barry and John, daughters-in-law Rosemary, Anita, Jenny and Kady, sons-in-law David Fagan and Michael Rushe, his brothers Jim, Noel and Peter. His sisters Ann and Bridie, his adoring grandchildren, his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wonderful neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3 at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.



Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 1 of Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sisters Betty, Christina and Carmel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Enda, Aidan and Noel, daughters-in-law Michelle, Siobhan and Zoraida, grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Ailayah, Ailbhe and Beibhinn, sisters Theresa, Clare, Hannah, Kathy, Maryellen and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 3 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie