Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Elizabeth McVeigh (née Collum), Knockmartin, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, June 29 of Elizabeth McVeigh (née Collum), Knockmartin, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Barnamore, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Vincent. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Anthony, Peter, Sean, Padraic, Jim (Listowel, Co Kerry), Elizabeth Hunt (Boston, USA), Noel, Frank and Mel (USA), sisters Kathleen Caffrey (Loughduff) and Agnes McNamara (Baltimore, USA) ,daughters in law, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes on Tuesday, July 2 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. House at Knockmartin strictly private.

Bernard (Barney) Cassells, Ladywell, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, July 1 of Bernard (Barney) Cassells, Ladywell, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Beloved husband of Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Loretta (Fagan), Coreena and Deirdre (Rushe), sons David, Bernard, Barry and John, daughters-in-law Rosemary, Anita, Jenny and Kady, sons-in-law David Fagan and Michael Rushe, his brothers Jim, Noel and Peter. His sisters Ann and Bridie, his adoring grandchildren, his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wonderful neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday afternoon, July 2 from 12 noon. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3 at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.



Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 1 of Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sisters Betty, Christina and Carmel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Enda, Aidan and Noel, daughters-in-law Michelle, Siobhan and Zoraida, grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Ailayah, Ailbhe and Beibhinn, sisters Theresa, Clare, Hannah, Kathy, Maryellen and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 3 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

