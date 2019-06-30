Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 1, 2019

Tom Jordan, Lanesboro, Longford / Beaumont, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 29 of Tom Jordan, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Elm Mount Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Julie, daughters Annmarie (Wolohan), Jacqui (Prior) and Julie (Jordan–O’Brien), sons Jock and Tomás, brother Brendan, sister Phyllis (Carthy), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grand-child, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Monday, July 1 from 4pm until 8pm. Private cremation will take place at a later date.

House strictly private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member.



Elizabeth McVeigh (née Collum), Knockmartin, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, June 29 of Elizabeth McVeigh (née Collum), Knockmartin, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Barnamore, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Vincent. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Anthony, Peter, Sean, Padraic, Jim (Listowel, Co Kerry), Elizabeth Hunt (Boston, USA), Noel, Frank and Mel (USA), sisters Kathleen Caffrey (Loughduff) and Agnes McNamara (Baltimore, USA) ,daughters in law, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Peter at Clonart South, Bornacoola (N41 VW25) on Monday, July 1 from 2pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, July 2 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. House at Knockmartin strictly private.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie