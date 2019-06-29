Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 29, 2019

Seamus McMahon, of Big Tom & The Mainliners Showband, Castleblayney, Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, June 26 of Seamus Mc Mahon, Castleblayney and of Big Tom & The Mainliners Showband.

Seamus, predeceased by his wife Patrica (nee Clerkin), parents Mary-Alice and Henry and his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters Fionna and Maressa, sons in-law Roberto and Andrew, grandchildren Tori, Jamie and Kristyn, sister Mary (McSkeane), brother Henry, brother-in-law Peter, sisters-in-law Patrica and Esther, nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews, his Mainliners Family and a wide circle of friends. May Seamus's Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Funeral leaving from Ward's Funeral Home, Castleblayney, on Saturday morning, June 29 at 10.45am, proceeding on foot, to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Castleblayney, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private family burial. Funeral Home private to Family on Saturday morning only, please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie