Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 23, 2019

Thomas Morris, Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule and Drumming, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, June 21 of Thomas Morris, late of Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule and Drumming, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia. Sadly missed by his loving sons Martin (Killucan) and Seamus (Newtownforbes), his daughter-in-law Fiona, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel on Sunday, June 23 from 3pm with Prayers at 5.45pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 24 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care Team care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or any family member.

Thomas (Tommy) Earley, Drumbrath, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Virginia Community Health Centre, on Saturday, June 22 of Thomas (Tommy) Earley, Drumbrath, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and formerly of Cloughernal, Granard, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family; Michael, Frank, Jimmie, Sean, Kevin, Noel, May, Anne, Carmel, Clare, Brendan, Paul and Marcella, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck (A82 DX59) on Monday, June 24 from 4pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 25 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Miriam Corcoran (née Cunningham), Kilcloon, Meath / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness at her son Paul's home, on Saturday, June 22 of Miriam Corcoran (née Cunningham), Kilcloon, Meath and formerly of Lindeneck, Dublin Road, Longford. Miriam, beloved wife of Brendan and dear mother of Ciara, Colm, and Paul loving Nana of Sarah, Eoin, Emma, Darragh, Vittoria, Nicole, and Stella.

Deeply regretted by her family, sister Liesel, daughters-in-law Flavia and Irene, son-in-law Alvaro, sister-in-law Maura, extended family and friends. May Miriam Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son Paul's home Kilcloon (A85 Y793) on Sunday, June 23 from 3pm to 6pm with removal to the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Kilcloon, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 24 at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Christopher's Services, Longford.

Frank Brady, Lisrhatigan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 20 of Frank Brady, Lisrhatigan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Marcella (Cellie) sisters Josie and Winnie. Sadly missed by his daughters Ann and Teresa and son Francis, sister Lesia (Farrell) Ballinalee, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 23 at 12.15pm in St James' Church, Clonbroney followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.



Sean Noone, Cloonshreen, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, June 21 of Sean Noone, Cloonshreen, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents John and Teresa, his brothers Brendan and Vincent. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Maureen and Janette, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. In Peace.

Removal on Monday, June 24 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Thursday, June 20 of Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary O'Connell (née Brady), Main Street, Mullagh, Cavan / Virginia, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff, on Friday, June 21 of Mary O'Connell (née Brady), Main Street, Mullagh, Cavan and formerly Longfield, Virginia. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sadly missed by her loving family. Sons Kevin, Thomas, Kieran and Philip, daughters Kathleen O'Reilly, Brenda O'Reilly, Carol McMahon and Tina Flanagan. Sisters Nellie, Tessie, Rosie and Claire, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing at Matthew's Funeral Home, Bailieboro Road, Virginia A82YV58, on Sunday, June 23 from 4pm until rosary at 7pm. Removal to St Kilian's Church, Mullagh arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass Monday morning, June 24 at 11am, burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Comfort Fund care of any family member or funeral director.

Jack Leddy, Killygarry, Cavan / Stradone, Cavan

The death occurred, following a short illness, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, June 20 of Jack Leddy, Killygarry, Cavan / Stradone, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, brother Frank, sisters Kathleen McDermott, Maisie Connaughton, and his nephew Jim McDermott. Will be sadly missed by his family, sons Jim and Sean, daughters Margaret and Kathleen, son-in-law Alan, and adored grandson Karl, his sister-in-law Pauline Leddy, Aughagoldrick, his nephews, nieces, cousins, all his extended family and his many, many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Jack’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, June 24 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Killygarry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

