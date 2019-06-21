Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 22, 2019

Frank Brady, Lisrhatigan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 20 of Frank Brady, Lisrhatigan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Marcella (Cellie) sisters Josie and Winnie. Sadly missed by his daughters Ann and Teresa and son Francis, sister Lesia (Farrell) Ballinalee, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, June 22 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St James' Church, Clonbroney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 23 at 12.15pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.



Patricia Preece (née Gilchrist), 18 Melview Glen, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by her family and friends after a long bravely fought illness, on Wednesday, June 19 of Patricia Preece (née Gilchrist), 18 Melview Glen, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Teffia Park, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Rose and her stepdad Charlie. Sadly missed by her son Jamie, sister Anne, brother Benny and her extended family and wide circle of friends and colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Midland Regional Hospital, c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Mary (Molly) McKeon (née Feehily), Drumlish, Longford / Drogheda, Louth

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, on Wednesday, June 19 of Mary (Molly) McKeon (nee Feehily), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Mary (Molly), predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy) and daughter Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Mary, Pauline and James, daughters-in-law Mary and Annmarie, son-in-law Franz and Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Drumlish. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland. House private.

Sean Noone, Cloonshreen, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, June 21 of Sean Noone, Cloonshreen, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents John and Teresa, his brothers Brendan and Vincent. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Maureen and Janette, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. In Peace.

Removal on Monday, June 24 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Thursday, June 20 of Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary O'Connell (née Brady), Main Street, Mullagh, Cavan / Virginia, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff, on Friday, June 21 of Mary O'Connell (née Brady), Main Street, Mullagh, Cavan and formerly Longfield, Virginia. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sadly missed by her loving family. Sons Kevin, Thomas, Kieran and Philip, daughters Kathleen O'Reilly, Brenda O'Reilly, Carol McMahon and Tina Flanagan. Sisters Nellie, Tessie, Rosie and Claire, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing at Matthew's Funeral Home, Bailieboro Road, Virginia A82YV58, on Sunday, June 23 from 4pm until rosary at 7pm. Removal to St Kilian's Church, Mullagh arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass Monday morning, June 24 at 11am, burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Comfort Fund care of any family member or funeral director.

Jack Leddy, Killygarry, Cavan / Stradone, Cavan

The death occurred, following a short illness, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, June 20 of Jack Leddy, Killygarry, Cavan / Stradone, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, brother Frank, sisters Kathleen McDermott, Maisie Connaughton, and his nephew Jim McDermott. Will be sadly missed by his family, sons Jim and Sean, daughters Margaret and Kathleen, son-in-law Alan, and adored grandson Karl, his sister-in-law Pauline Leddy, Aughagoldrick, his nephews, nieces, cousins, all his extended family and his many, many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12C821) on Saturday evening, June 22 from 4.30pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Jack’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, June 24 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Killygarry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

