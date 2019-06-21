Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 21, 2019

Patricia Preece (née Gilchrist), 18 Melview Glen, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by her family and friends after a long bravely fought illness, on Wednesday, June 19 of Patricia Preece (née Gilchrist), 18 Melview Glen, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Teffia Park, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Rose and her stepdad Charlie. Sadly missed by her son Jamie, sister Anne, brother Benny and her extended family and wide circle of friends and colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Friday, June 21 in Connells Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford (eircode N39 KN66) from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Midland Regional Hospital, c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Mary (Molly) McKeon (née Feehily), Drumlish, Longford / Drogheda, Louth

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, on Wednesday, June 19 of Mary (Molly) McKeon (nee Feehily), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Mary (Molly), predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy) and daughter Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Mary, Pauline and James, daughters-in-law Mary and Annmarie, son-in-law Franz and Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford from 3pm until 5.30pm on Friday, June 21 with removal to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland. House private.

Patrick McCrossan, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in his 39th year, following a short illness, on Wednesday, June 19 of Patrick McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry, son of Paddy McCrossan and Mary (nee Reynolds) formerly Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mia, brothers Darren, Raymond, Nathan and twin Daniel, sisters Donna and Serena. Also his nephew and niece, cousins, aunts and uncles, including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun Mohill, Peadar Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill and Sean Reynolds, Clooncarne, Bornacoola. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (née Flynn), Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family at her home, on Tuesday, June 18 of Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mai Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please.

Sean Coyne, Craddenstown, Raharney, Westmeath / Hill-of-Down, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, June 19 of Sean Coyne, Craddenstown, Raharney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ballinlig, Hill of Down, Co Meath. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Justin and Paddy, his sister Sr Gemma, beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Lill, Pat, Marcella, Peg and John, sisters Lilly (Lynch), and Sr Mary (Jenny) sons-in-law Barry, Kevin and Enda, daughters-in-law Jo and Margaret, sister-in-law Ken Hayes, grandchildren Julie, John, Jenny, David, Greg, Stephen, Jack, Robert, Sally, Noah, Sarah-Jane and Lucy, great-grandchildren Eamon, Vedagh, Jack, James, Thomas, Andrew and Oscar, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21 in St Brigid’s Church, Raharney for 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin or Cardiac Research.





