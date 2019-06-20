Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 20, 2019

Mary (Molly) McKeon (née Feehily), Drumlish, Longford / Drogheda, Louth

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, on Wednesday, June 19 of Mary (Molly) McKeon (nee Feehily), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Mary (Molly), predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy) and daughter Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Mary, Pauline and James, daughters-in-law Mary and Annmarie, son-in-law Franz and Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes Drogheda (Eircode A92 XN75) from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday evening, June 20 and then reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford from 3pm until 5.30pm on Friday, June 21 with removal to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland. House private.

Patrick McCrossan, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in his 39th year, following a short illness, on Wednesday, June 19 of Patrick McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry, son of Paddy McCrossan and Mary (nee Reynolds) formerly Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mia, brothers Darren, Raymond, Nathan and twin Daniel, sisters Donna and Serena. Also his nephew and niece, cousins, aunts and uncles, including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun Mohill, Peadar Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill and Sean Reynolds, Clooncarne, Bornacoola. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (née Flynn), Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family at her home, on Tuesday, June 18 of Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mai Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, June 20 from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please.

John Naughton, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballinalack, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 15 of John Naughton, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ballinalack / Multyfarnham. John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, adored children Aisling and John, mother Breege, sisters Rosie and Cathy, brother Mike, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Niamh and Johanna, relatives, colleagues in Irish Prison Service, and many friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Paul’s Church, Mullingar at 12 noon on Thursday, June 20 followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery, Mullingar.

Sean Coyne, Craddenstown, Raharney, Westmeath / Hill-of-Down, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, June 19 of Sean Coyne, Craddenstown, Raharney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ballinlig, Hill of Down, Co Meath. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Justin and Paddy, his sister Sr Gemma, beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Lill, Pat, Marcella, Peg and John, sisters Lilly (Lynch), and Sr. Mary (Jenny) sons-in-law Barry, Kevin and Enda, daughters-in-law Jo and Margaret, sister-in-law Ken Hayes, grandchildren Julie, John, Jenny, David, Greg, Stephen, Jack, Robert, Sally, Noah, Sarah-Jane and Lucy, great-grandchildren Eamon, Vedagh, Jack, James, Thomas, Andrew and Oscar, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Thursday, June 20 from 4.30pm followed by Mass at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21 in St Brigid’s Church, Raharney for 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin or Cardiac Research.



Ann Brennan (née McGettrick), Raharney, Westmeath / Ballymote, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, June 18 of Ann Brennan (nee McGettrick), Raharney, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Rathdooney, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus, sisters Bea and Mae, brothers Tom and Eddie, and much loved mother of Mary (McCormack), Áine(Clarke), Sandra (Gonoud), Deirdre (Murray), John and Angela (Farrelly), sons-in-law John, Michael, Jimmy and Michael, daughter-in-law Jo-Anne, brother-in-law Sean and sister-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Ruaidhrí, Alan, Aisling, Grainne, Eoin, Michelle, Gillian, Jamie, Bobby, Kevin, Steven, John, Olivia, Niall, David, Shane, Karl and Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Ann Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 20 in St Brigid’s Church, Raharney at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

