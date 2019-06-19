Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Theresa (Tina) Costello (née Lynch), Longford / Killinkere, Cavan / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

The death occurred on Monday, June 17 of Theresa (Tina) Costello (nee Lynch), Longford and formerly of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan and Killenkere, Co Cavan, peacefully surrounded by her nearest and dearest, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Pre-deceased by her parents, brothers, sisters and also by her daughters Yolanda and Catherine. Tina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family sisters Cepta Flaherty (Longford) and Bernadette Lynch (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 19 in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford at 11am, followed by interment of ashes in St Ultan’s Cemetery, Killenkere, Co Cavan.

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (née Flynn), Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family at her home, on Tuesday, June 18 of Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mai Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, June 19 from 5pm until 10pm and on Thursday, June 20 from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please.

John Naughton, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballinalack, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 15 of John Naughton, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ballinalack / Multyfarnham. John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, adored children Aisling and John, mother Breege, sisters Rosie and Cathy, brother Mike, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Niamh and Johanna, relatives, colleagues in Irish Prison Service, and many friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar, on Wednesday, June 19 from 5pm concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Church, Mullingar at 12 noon on Thursday, June 20 followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery, Mullingar.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie