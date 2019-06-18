Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Bridgie Reilly (née Reilly), Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, June 16 of Bridgie Reilly (nee Reilly), Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Francie, daughters Anna-Rose and Bridget Murray, (New York) sister Sr Anna, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Mike, beloved grandchildren Michael, Mary, Christine, Anthony and Declan and the adored great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 18 at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe. House private Tuesday am.

Theresa (Tina) Costello (née Lynch), Longford / Killinkere, Cavan / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

The death occurred on Monday, June 17 of Theresa (Tina) Costello (nee Lynch), Longford and formerly of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan and Killenkere, Co. Cavan, peacefully surrounded by her nearest and dearest, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Pre-deceased by her parents, brothers, sisters and also by her daughters Yolanda and Catherine. Tina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family sisters Cepta Flaherty (Longford) and Bernadette Lynch (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday, June 18 at 12 noon. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 19 in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford at 11am , followed by interment of ashes in St Ultan’s Cemetery, Killenkere, Co Cavan.

John Naughton, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballinalack, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 15 of John Naughton, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ballinalack / Multyfarnham. John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, adored children Aisling and John, mother Breege, sisters Rosie and Cathy, brother Mike, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Niamh and Johanna, relatives, colleagues in Irish Prison Service, and many friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar, on Wednesday, June 19 from 5pm concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Church, Mullingar at 12 noon on Thursday, June 20 followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery, Mullingar.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie