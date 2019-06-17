Deaths in Longford - Monday June 17, 2019

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, June 16, 2019 of Bridgie Reilly (nee Reilly), Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Francie, daughters Anna-Rose and Bridget Murray, (New York) sister Sr Anna, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Mike, beloved grandchildren Michael, Mary, Christine, Anthony and Declan and the adored great grandchildren. Reposing at her home on Monday, June 17 from 12 midday - 9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 18 at 11am in St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe. House private Tuesday am.

Theresa (Tina) Costello (née Lynch), Longford / Killinkere, Cavan / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

The recent death has occurred on Monday, June 17, 2019 of Theresa (Tina) Costello (nee Lynch), Longford and formerly of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan and Killenkere, Co. Cavan, peacefully surrounded by her nearest and dearest, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Pre-deceased by her parents, brothers, sisters and also by her daughters Yolanda and Catherine. Tina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family sisters Cepta Flaherty (Longford) and Bernadette Lynch (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday, June 18 at 12 noon. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 19 in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford at 11.00am , followed by interment of ashes in St. Ultan’s Cemetery, Killenkere, Co. Cavan.