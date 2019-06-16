Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 16, 2019

Marie Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Friday, June 14 of Marie Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon/ Elphin, Roscommon. Predeceased by her brothers William and Seamus and sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Ethna. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine and Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 17 at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Services c/o Brady's Funeral Directors, Elphin.

Oliver Casserley, Ballygawley, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, in the kind and tender care of the ICU staff of the Galway Clinic, on Thursday, June 13 of Oliver Casserley, Tullybeg, Ballygawley, Co Sligo (formerly Meelragh-Nagur, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim). Beloved husband of Noeleen (nee Flynn), dear father to Sarah, Emma, Colm and Jane, and adored grandfather (“Lolo”) to his thirteen grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Ciaran, Conor and Kevin and daughter-in-law Noreen. Also deeply missed by his sisters-in-law Mary, Joan and Patricia (RIP) and brothers-in-law Gerard, Joseph (RIP) and Nicholas (RIP), great neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 16 at 4pm in The Church of the Assumption, Sooey, with burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dìlis.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to family home with entrance from Ballygawley Cross. Follow directional signs.

Josephine (Josie) Stenson (née McLoughlin), Mohernameela, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 13 of Josephine (Josie) Stenson (née McLoughlin), Mohernameela, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Angela Stenson Reynolds. Sadly missed by her sons Brian (Castlerea), Gerard Enda and Jimmy (Eslin), daughters Mary (Redhills), Noeleen (Drumboylan), Imelda (Leitrim Village), Doreen (Fenagh) and Joan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law Maura Stenson (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends also her cousin Fr Paddy Mc Loughlin (Galway).

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 16 at 10.30am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

