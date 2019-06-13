Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 14, 2019

Patsy Shevlin, Lisbrack House, Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, on Wednesday, June 12 of Patsy Shevlin, Lisbrack House, Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie and by her sisters Mary, Pansey (Barry), Kitty, Nancy (Bankowski) and Nellie Bergin. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her nieces, nephews, former nursing colleagues, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday, June 14 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday, June 15 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Maureen Browne (née Maloney), Clonfin, Ballinalee, Longford / Kilkelly, Mayo

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 11 of Maureen Browne (née Maloney), Clonfin, Ballinalee, Longford, formerly Kilkelly Co Mayo. Predeceased by her sister Philomena and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, daughter Sinead and son Ronan, brothers Tommy, Jimmy and Christie, sisters Rita and Anne, adored grandchildren Alisha, Ronan and Cian, daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Jakub, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Maureen's gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Friday, June 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private, please.

Michael Robert Stooks, Cloonstonor Manor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 11 of Michael Robert Stooks, Cloonstonor Manor, Strokestown, Co Roscommon/ Lanesboro, Longford, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by sister Letitia. Deeply regretted by his mother Gabrielle, father Mike (Lanesboro), son George, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 14 at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House private Please.

John Hyland, Beaumont, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 11 of John Hyland, Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Bleanavoher, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving and excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Dearly beloved husband of Eileen, much loved and treasured dad of Maria, (Sligo) and Joan. John will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Kenny and Dermot, his adored grandchildren, Clíodhna, Róisín, Shona and Cormac, sister-in-law, Sr. Maria Xavier SMG, brother-in-law Paddy (Galvin, Sligo) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Francis Hospice, Raheny, on Friday evening, June 14 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, June 15 to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont, arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Josephine (Josie) Stenson (née McLoughlin), Mohernameela, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 13 of Josephine (Josie) Stenson (née McLoughlin), Mohernameela, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Angela Stenson Reynolds. Sadly missed by her sons Brian (Castlerea), Gerard Enda and Jimmy (Eslin), daughters Mary (Redhills), Noeleen (Drumboylan), Imelda (Leitrim Village), Doreen (Fenagh) and Joan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law Maura Stenson (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends also her cousin Fr Paddy Mc Loughlin (Galway).

Reposing at the home of Gerard and Peggy (Eircode N41 FC 44) from 12 noon to 10pm on Friday, June 14 and from 12 noon to 4pm on Saturday, June 15. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 6pm on Saturday evening, June 15. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 16 at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Fr John Kilcrann C.S.Sp, Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at St James' Hospital Dublin, surrounded by his loving family and fellow Spiritans, on Tuesday, June 11 of Fr John Kilcrann C.S.Sp, Kimmage Manor, Dublin and late of Corlaskagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Missionary in Brazil, Ireland, Rome and USA). Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (Leixlip), brother James, sister-in-law Josephine, nephew Paul, niece Claire, niece-in-law Rhona, grandnephews Callum and James, grandnieces Rebecca, Leah and Sarah, cousins, Spiritan confrères and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Friday afternoon, June 14, at the Mission House, Kimmage Manor from 3pm. Prayers at 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, June 15 after prayers at 11am, to Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by Burial at Dardistown Cemetery.

Marie Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Friday, June 14, 2019 of Marie Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon/ Elphin, Roscommon, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her brothers William and Seamus and sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Ethna. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine and Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Saturday June 15 from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 17 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Services c/o Brady's Funeral Directors, Elphin.

