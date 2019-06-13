Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 13, 2019

Maureen Browne (née Maloney), Clonfin, Ballinalee, Longford / Kilkelly, Mayo

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 11 of Maureen Browne (née Maloney), Clonfin, Ballinalee, Longford, formerly Kilkelly Co Mayo. Predeceased by her sister Philomena and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, daughter Sinead and son Ronan, brothers Tommy, Jimmy and Christie, sisters Rita and Anne, adored grandchildren Alisha, Ronan and Cian, daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Jakub, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Maureen's gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Friday, June 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private, please.

Michael Robert Stooks, Cloonstonor Manor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 11 of Michael Robert Stooks, Cloonstonor Manor, Strokestown, Co Roscommon/ Lanesboro, Longford, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by sister Letitia. Deeply regretted by his mother Gabrielle, father Mike (Lanesboro), son George, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesborough on Thursday, June 13 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Lanesboro to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 14 at 3pm, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House private Please.





John Hyland, Beaumont, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 11 of John Hyland, Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Bleanavoher, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving and excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Dearly beloved husband of Eileen, much loved and treasured dad of Maria, (Sligo) and Joan. John will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Kenny and Dermot, his adored grandchildren, Clíodhna, Róisín, Shona and Cormac, sister-in-law, Sr. Maria Xavier SMG, brother-in-law Paddy (Galvin, Sligo) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Francis Hospice, Raheny, on Friday evening, June 14 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, June 15 to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont, arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Mary Louise (Maureen) McDermott (née Grace), Gaigue Cross, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, June 10 of Mary Louise (Maureen) McDermott (née Grace), Gaigue Cross, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Brian and daughter Marilyn, deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughter Eilish, grandchildren David, Samantha, Daniel and Niall, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, June 13 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

Michael McCabe, Sheelin, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care and presence of his family at home, on Monday, June 10 of Michael McCabe, Sheelin, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly Sheelin Shamrock Hotel and Sheelin Boats. Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy and his son Thomas. Deeply regretted by his sons; Michael, Maurice and Declan, his daughters; Dominica (Crean), Rosemary (Tuite) and Patrica (Corcoran), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his 21 grandchildren and his great-grandson Cian, his brother Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 13 at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, followed by burial in Ballinacree Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan-Monaghan Palliative Care c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director or any family member.

