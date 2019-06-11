Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Mary Louise (Maureen) McDermott (née Grace), Gaigue Cross, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, June 10 of Mary Louise (Maureen) McDermott (née Grace), Gaigue Cross, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Brian and daughter Marilyn, deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughter Eilish, grandchildren David, Samantha, Daniel and Niall, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, June 12 from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Thursday morning, June 13 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

Rita Ganly (née Healy), Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93th year and in the wonderful care of the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague on Monday, June 10 of Rita Ganly (nee Healy), Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford. Wife of the late Brian Ganly. Deeply regretted by her sister Vera, brother Aidan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel. Burial afterwards in Newtowncashel Cemetery.

Philomena Ivory, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of Hazelwood unit Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford, on Sunday, June 9 of Philomena Ivory, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by her loving daughter Colette, grand daughters Keely, Alana and Samara, Son-in-law Kais, Sean, her extended family, cousins, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 11am in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

Michael McCabe, Sheelin, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care and presence of his family at home, on Monday, June 10 of Michael McCabe, Sheelin, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly Sheelin Shamrock Hotel and Sheelin Boats. Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy and his son Thomas. Deeply regretted by his sons; Michael, Maurice and Declan, his daughters; Dominica (Crean), Rosemary (Tuite) and Patrica (Corcoran), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his 21 grandchildren and his great-grandson Cian, his brother Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Maurice. House private please. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, on Wednesday, June 12 arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 13 at 11am, followed by burial in Ballinacree Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan-Monaghan Palliative Care c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director or any family member.



Eugene Clerkin, Navan Road, Dublin / Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, June 10 of Eugene Clerkin, Villa Park Avenue, Dublin 7 and formerly of Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan and ex Fingal County Council. Eugene, beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Eoghan and Niamh. Predeceased by his brother Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Orna, grandchildren Darragh, Aoife, Keeva, Darcy and Ollie, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, June 12 to The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie