Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Rita Ganly (née Healy), Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93th year and in the wonderful care of the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague on Monday, June 10, 2019 of Rita Ganly (nee Healy), Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford. Wife of the late Brian Ganly. Deeply regretted by her sister Vera, brother Aidan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Tuesday, June 11 from 2pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Newtowncashel for 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 12 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Newtowncashel Cemetery.

Philomena Ivory, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of Hazelwood unit Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford, on Sunday, June 9 of Philomena Ivory, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by her loving daughter Colette, grandaugthers Keely, Alana and Samara, Son-in-law Kais, Sean, her extended family, cousins, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the nursing home chapel this Tuesday evening, June 11 from 4.30pm followed by removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.



Des Reddy, Kenagh, Cloughreewell, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, June 8 of Des Reddy, Kenagh, Cloughreewell, Longford. Survived by his loving wife Corina and his best friend and son Jonathan. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 11 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh.

Patsy Carberry (née Bodiam), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 8 of Patsy Carberry (née Bodiam), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Pat, daughter Patricia, sons Padraic and Brian, sisters Margaret and Eileen, brother Fred, daughters-in-law Alice and Joanne, Patricia’s partner John, grandchildren, great grand-child, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday, June 11 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.



John Leddy, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Virginia Primary Care Unit, Dublin Road, Virginia, on Sunday, June 9 of John Leddy, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his brothers P.J. and Brendan, Deeply regretted by sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Removal on Tuesday, June 11 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mullaghaboy Cemetery. May He Rest in Peace.



Larry Williams, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, June 8 of Larry Williams, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim, formerly Williams Rock Drilling Contractors and late of Shannonlodge nursing home Rooskey. May he rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 11 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McCabe, Sheelin, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care and presence of his family at home, on Monday, June 10 of Michael McCabe, Sheelin, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly Sheelin Shamrock Hotel and Sheelin Boats. Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy and his son Thomas. Deeply regretted by his sons; Michael, Maurice and Declan, his daughters; Dominica (Crean), Rosemary (Tuite) and Patrica (Corcoran), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his 21 grandchildren and his great-grandson Cian, his brother Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Maurice. House private please. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, on Wednesday, June 12 arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 13 at 11am, followed by burial in Ballinacree Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan-Monaghan Palliative Care c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director or any family member.



Eugene Clerkin, Navan Road, Dublin / Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, June 10 of Eugene Clerkin, Villa Park Avenue, Dublin 7 and formerly of Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan and ex Fingal County Council. Eugene, beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Eoghan and Niamh. Predeceased by his brother Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Orna, grandchildren Darragh, Aoife, Keeva, Darcy and Ollie, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening, June 11 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, June 12 to The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’.

