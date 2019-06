Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 10, 2019

Philomena Ivory, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of Hazelwood unit Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford, on Sunday, June 9 of Philomena Ivory, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by her loving daughter Colette, grandaugthers Keely, Alana and Samara, Son-in-law Kais, Sean, her extended family, cousins, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the nursing home chapel this Tuesday evening, June 11 from 4.30pm followed by removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.



Des Reddy, Kenagh, Cloughreewell, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, June 8 of Des Reddy, Kenagh, Cloughreewell, Longford. Survived by his loving wife Corina and his best friend and son Jonathan. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Monday, June 10 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm. House private, please, from 5.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 11 at 11am.

Patsy Carberry (née Bodiam), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 8 of Patsy Carberry (née Bodiam), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Pat, daughter Patricia, sons Padraic and Brian, sisters Margaret and Eileen, brother Fred, daughters-in-law Alice and Joanne, Patricia’s partner John, grandchildren, great grand-child, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, June 10 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, June 11 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

William (Willie) McGuinness, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, June 7 of William (Willie) McGuinness, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Gail, Kitty and Maureen (Murphy), grandchildren Ben, Robert and James, son-in-law Jimmy, relatives and friends.May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private please.



John Leddy, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Virginia Primary Care Unit, Dublin Road, Virginia, on Sunday, June 9 of John Leddy, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his brothers P.J. and Brendan, Deeply regretted by sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at his home in Bruskey, from 2pm on Monday, June 10. Removal on Tuesday, June 11 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mullaghaboy Cemetery. May He Rest in Peace.



Larry Williams, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, June 8 of Larry Williams, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim, formerly Williams Rock Drilling Contractors and late of Shannonlodge nursing home Rooskey. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannonlodge nursing home on Monday, June 10 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 11 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Oates (née Beirne), Yambo cross, Kilvoy, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, June 6 of Mary Oates (née Beirne), Yambo cross, Kilvoy, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry. Her sister Geraldine, brother-in-law Sean and family, brother Kevin and partner Gloria and daughter. Brother-in-law Michael, wife Phil and family, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, Nora, Bridie, Sarah and Olive, husband's and partners, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and a large circle of neighbours, friends and work colleagues. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 10 at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity church, Kilmaryal with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Geelan, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo General Hospital, on Friday, June 7 of John Geelan, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon.

Funeral Mass in Kilglass Church at 11am on Monday, June 10 with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. May he Rest in Peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie