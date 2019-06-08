Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 9, 2019

Patsy Carberry (née Bodiam), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 8 of Patsy Carberry (née Bodiam), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Pat, daughter Patricia, sons Padraic and Brian, sisters Margaret and Eileen, brother Fred, daughters-in-law Alice and Joanne, Patricia’s partner John, grandchildren, great grand-child, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, June 10 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, June 11 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

William (Willie) McGuinness, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, June 7 of William (Willie) McGuinness, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Gail, Kitty and Maureen (Murphy), grandchildren Ben, Robert and James, son-in-law Jimmy, relatives and friends.May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel Sunday, June 9 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private please.



Benny Fitzpatrick, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, June 5 of Benny Fitzpatrick, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan. Benny, predeceased by his wife Teresa and brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his children Eugene, Claire Miney, Brian and Maria, Keith and sisters Marie Rogers, Rita Doherty, Eileen Glennon and Una Farrell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 9 in the Sacred Heart Church, Arva at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Mary Oates (née Beirne), Yambo cross, Kilvoy, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, June 6 of Mary Oates (née Beirne), Yambo cross, Kilvoy, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry. Her sister Geraldine, brother-in-law Sean and family, brother Kevin and partner Gloria and daughter. Brother-in-law Michael, wife Phil and family, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, Nora, Bridie, Sarah and Olive, husband's and partners, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and a large circle of neighbours, friends and work colleagues. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady's funeral home, Elphin on Sunday, June 9 from 5pm - 8pm, Funeral Mass on Monday, June 10 at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity church, Kilmaryal with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Geelan, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo General Hospital, on Friday, June 7 of John Geelan, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, June 9. Funeral Mass in Kilglass Church at 11am on Monday, June 10 with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. May he Rest in Peace.

