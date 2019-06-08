Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 8, 2019

William (Willie) McGuinness, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, June 7 of William (Willie) McGuinness, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Gail, Kitty and Maureen (Murphy), grandchildren Ben, Robert and James, son-in-law Jimmy, relatives and friends.May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel Sunday, June 9 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private please.



Benny Fitzpatrick, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, June 5 of Benny Fitzpatrick, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan. Benny, predeceased by his wife Teresa and brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his children Eugene, Claire Miney, Brian and Maria, Keith and sisters Marie Rogers, Rita Doherty, Eileen Glennon and Una Farrell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his daughter's house, Claire Miney, Arva on Saturday, June 8 from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 9 in the Sacred Heart Church, Arva at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

John Geelan, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo General Hospital, on Friday, June 7 of John Geelan, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, June 9. Funeral Mass in Kilglass Church at 11am on Monday, June 10 with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. May he Rest in Peace.

