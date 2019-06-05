Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Maura Dodrill (née O'Farrell), Tullaghan, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in her family’s loving embrace, on Tuesday, June 4 of Maura Dodrill (née O’Farrell) – Tullaghan, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Kieran, adoring mother of Clodagh, much loved daughter of Sadie and Brian and cherished sister of Sean and Tara (O’Connor). Maura will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; parents-in-law Marie and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Maura Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 from 4pm with removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to LARCC, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath or Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at St James’ Hospital, Dublin. Family homes private please.

Eileen (Babby) Cahill (née Egan), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, June 3 of Eileen (Babby) Cahill (née Egan), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Mike. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Her sons and daughters Dympna, Mick, Mary, Pat, Josephine, Teresa and Brendan. Her sister Dympna, grandchildren, great grandchild Charlie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 5 at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Margaret (Peggy) Hughes (née Smyth), formerly of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Longford, on Saturday, June 1 of Margaret (Peggy) Hughes (née Smyth), formerly of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Pascal. Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Marie, Lynda and Anne, sons Paul, Mario, Mark, Emlyn and Eddie, daughter-in-law, grandchildren ,great–grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, June 5 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, June 6 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary Mallon (née Finn), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bunclody, Wexford

The death occurred, at St James' Hospital Dublin, on Tuesday, June 4 of Mary Mallon (nee Finn) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, formerly Killmyshal, Bunclody Co Wexford. Beloved wife of Micheal, and dear mother of Peter, Seamus, Brian, Kevin & baby Martin who died at Birth. Sadly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Mary, Ann Marie, Edel & Clare, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence at Clooncarne, Bornacoola (N41 R297) on Wednesday, June 5 from 4pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 6 in St Michael's Church, Bornacoola followed by burial immediately afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please note one way traffic system in operation with entry from Clooncarne Crossroads, please follow directional signs.



Kathleen McGowan Derravaragh Mews, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, June 1 of Kathleen McGowan, Derravaragh Mews, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving son Dwain, daughter Tiffany, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Arriving at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm, with Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.





