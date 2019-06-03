Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 3, 2019 - evening

Eileen (Babby) Cahill (née Egan), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, June 3 of Eileen (Babby) Cahill (née Egan), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Mike. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Her sons and daughters Dympna, Mick, Mary, Pat, Josephine, Teresa and Brendan. Her sister Dympna, grandchildren, great grandchild Charlie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Teresa's residence, Colehill (N39 XN30) this Tuesday afternoon, June 4 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 5 at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Margaret (Peggy) Hughes (née Smyth), formerly of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Longford, on Saturday, June 1 of Margaret (Peggy) Hughes (née Smyth), formerly of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Pascal. Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Marie, Lynda and Anne, sons Paul, Mario, Mark, Emlyn and Eddie, daughter-in-law, grandchildren ,great–grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, June 5 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, June 6 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Jack Moughty, Lisaniskey, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, in his 84th year, on Friday, May 31 of Jack Moughty, Lisaniskey, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving son J.J, step-daughters Barbara and Simone. His granddaughter Heidi. His brother Mick and his sister Kathleen. Sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday afternoon, June 3 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 4 at 11am in St Matthew's church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Kilcommock cemetery.

Oliver Columb, 14 O'Callaghan Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, May 31 of Oliver Columb, 14 O'Callaghan Terrace, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, father Jimmy and mother Molly. Oliver will always be remembered with love, by his son Michael, brothers JJ, Christy, Leo and Kevin, sister Maureen, brother-in-law Alan, sisters-in-law Kathleen, May and Dot, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at on Tuesday, June 4 in St Mary's Church, Granard, at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. House strictly private at all times please.





Tommy O'Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in his 92nd year, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, Co Roscommon surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 2 of Tommy O’Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, H12 EN29. Predeceased by his late wife Kathleen, his brother Seamus and his sisters; Breda and Kay.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; Marie, Teresa, Padraig and Thomas, grandchildren; Keelan, Dervla, Shane, Hannah, Niamh and Tomas, brother Paddy (Dublin), sisters; Patsy (Dromard), Chris (Abbeyshrule), Nelly (Dublin), Josie (Dublin), daughter in law Mary and sons in law; Andrew and Joseph, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, June 3 from 2pm - 8pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, June 4 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, Co Leitrim at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.



Kathleen McGowan Derravaragh Mews, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, June 1 of Kathleen McGowan, Derravaragh Mews, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving son Dwain, daughter Tiffany, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Arriving at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm, with Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.





