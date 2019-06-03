Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 3, 2019

Teresa (Tessie) Gilna (née Mulligan), Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, June 1 of Teresa (Tessie) Gilna (née Mulligan), Soran, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons P.J. Gerry, James, Paul and Martin, daughters-in-law Vera, Lisa, Sinead, Maura and Clodagh, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday, June 3 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Farrell's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Anthony Murphy, Kilmore, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 31 of Anthony Murphy, Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, brothers Seamus and Kevin, sisters Katherine, Carmel and Mary brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews,nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private at all times please.

Jack Moughty, Lisaniskey, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, in his 84th year, on Friday, May 31 of Jack Moughty, Lisaniskey, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving son J.J, step-daughters Barbara and Simone. His granddaughter Heidi. His brother Mick and his sister Kathleen. Sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday afternoon, June 3 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 4 at 11am in St Matthew's church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Kilcommock cemetery.

Oliver Columb, 14 O'Callaghan Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, May 31 of Oliver Columb, 14 O'Callaghan Terrace, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, father Jimmy and mother Molly. Oliver will always be remembered with love, by his son Michael, brothers JJ, Christy, Leo and Kevin, sister Maureen, brother-in-law Alan, sisters-in-law Kathleen, May and Dot, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at on Tuesday, June 4 in St Mary's Church, Granard, at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. House strictly private at all times please.

Charlie Reilly, 43 Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 30 of Charlie Reilly, 43 Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas and brother John.

Charlie will be forever missed by his mother Bridget, brothers Paddy, Martin, Tom, Anthony, Michael, Barney and Willie, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, his large circle of friends and good friend Johnny Mears.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Rest in peace Charlie.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Joyce Eileen Wilson, Riverview, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, and with great sadness on Wednesday, May 29 of our wonderful, kind, generous mother Joyce Eileen Wilson, Riverview, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon. Loving Mother to Andrew, Steven, Nik and Amber. Loving Grandma to Stacey, Sarah, Jade, Lauren, Katie, Emma, Sam and Maddison. Loving Great Grandma to Harley, Jack and Isabella. Sadly missed by Sisters, Brothers, Nephews and Nieces.

Removal to Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. H12 RF78 leaving her residence at 10.30am on Monday morning June 3. Arriving at the Crematorium for 12 noon.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o of Crosby Rogers Undertakers, Tarmonbarry.



Tommy O'Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in his 92nd year, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, Co Roscommon surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 2 of Tommy O’Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, H12 EN29. Predeceased by his late wife Kathleen, his brother Seamus and his sisters; Breda and Kay.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; Marie, Teresa, Padraig and Thomas, grandchildren; Keelan, Dervla, Shane, Hannah, Niamh and Tomas, brother Paddy (Dublin), sisters; Patsy (Dromard), Chris (Abbeyshrule), Nelly (Dublin), Josie (Dublin), daughter in law Mary and sons in law; Andrew and Joseph, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, June 3 from 2pm - 8pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, June 4 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, Co Leitrim at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.



Kathleen McGowan Derravaragh Court, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, June 1 of Kathleen McGowan, Derravaragh Court, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Teresa (Trixie) Corr, St Therese's House, Lisadurn, Ballygalda, Roscommon

The death occurred, in her 84th year, and peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of The Creagh Suite, St Brigid’s Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Sunday, May 26 of Teresa (Trixie) Corr, late of St Therese’s House, Lisadurn, Ballygalda, Roscommon. Eldest daughter of the late Richard A. and Mai Corr. Survived by her sister Mavis Farrell (Longford) and family. Funeral has already taken place. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie