Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 2, 2019

Teresa (Tessie) Gilna (née Mulligan), Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, June 1 of Teresa (Tessie) Gilna (née Mulligan), Soran, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons P.J. Gerry, James, Paul and Martin, daughters-in-law Vera, Lisa, Sinead, Maura and Clodagh, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, June 2 from 12noon to 5pm. Removal arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, June 3 at 12 noon, with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Farrell's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Anthony Murphy, Kilmore, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 31 of Anthony Murphy, Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, brothers Seamus and Kevin, sisters Katherine, Carmel and Mary brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews,nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road Cavan (H12 RF78} on Sunday, June 2 from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St.Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private at all times please.

Jack Moughty, Lisaniskey, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, in his 84th year, on Friday, May 31 of Jack Moughty, Lisaniskey, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving son J.J, step-daughters Barbara and Simone. His granddaughter Heidi. His brother Mick and his sister Kathleen. Sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday afternoon, June 3 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 4 at 11am in St Matthew's church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Kilcommock cemetery.

Oliver Columb, 14 O'Callaghan Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, May 31 of Oliver Columb, 14 O'Callaghan Terrace, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, father Jimmy and mother Molly. Oliver will always be remembered with love, by his son Michael, brothers JJ, Christy, Leo and Kevin, sister Maureen, brother-in-law Alan, sisters-in-law Kathleen, May and Dot, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at on Tuesday, June 4 in St Mary's Church, Granard, at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. House strictly private at all times please.

Charlie Reilly, 43 Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 30 of Charlie Reilly, 43 Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas and brother John.

Charlie will be forever missed by his mother Bridget, brothers Paddy, Martin, Tom, Anthony, Michael, Barney and Willie, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, his large circle of friends and good friend Johnny Mears.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Rest in peace Charlie.

Reposing on Sunday, June 2 in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (eircode N39 KN66) from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Hal Gaynor, Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, May 29 of Hal Gaynor, Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath. Predeceased by his father Bill and sister Fiona.

Hal will be sadly missed by his mother Helen, sister Mary, brothers Martin, Michael, James and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

A few more steps along life's road, Perhaps a few more years, Then by God's grace we'll meet again, Beyond the vale of tears. Rest in peace Hal.

Removal on Sunday, June 2 from his residence to St Mary's Church, Streete, Boherquill, Co Westmeath for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Joyce Eileen Wilson, Riverview, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, and with great sadness on Wednesday, May 29 of our wonderful, kind, generous mother Joyce Eileen Wilson, Riverview, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon. Loving Mother to Andrew, Steven, Nik and Amber. Loving Grandma to Stacey, Sarah, Jade, Lauren, Katie, Emma, Sam and Maddison. Loving Great Grandma to Harley, Jack and Isabella. Sadly missed by Sisters, Brothers, Nephews and Nieces.

Reposing at her home at No 13 Riverview, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon on Sunday, June 2 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal to Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. H12 RF78 leaving her residence at 10.30am on Monday morning June 3. Arriving at the Crematorium for 12 noon.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o of Crosby Rogers Undertakers, Tarmonbarry.

Peadar Gibbons, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 of Peadar Gibbons (Funeral Undertaker) Keshcarrigan, Ck-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Derwin and Joseph, daughters Edel (Sheehan) and Marie (Keaveney) sons in law Tony and Michael, daughter in law Dina, Grandchildren Kian, Aisling, Leah and Emma. Sisters Una McGovern (Drumshanbo), Rita Muldoon (Dublin), Mary Joe Farrelly (Dublin) and Dympna Davison (Sussex), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Funeral mass on Sunday morning, June 2 at 11.30 in St Brigid’s Church Drumcong. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital. House private on Sunday morning please.



Teresa (Trixie) Corr, St Therese's House, Lisadurn, Ballygalda, Roscommon

The death occurred, in her 84th year, and peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of The Creagh Suite, St Brigid’s Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Sunday, May 26 of Teresa (Trixie) Corr, late of St Therese’s House, Lisadurn, Ballygalda, Roscommon. Eldest daughter of the late Richard A. and Mai Corr. Survived by her sister Mavis Farrell (Longford) and family. Funeral has already taken place. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

