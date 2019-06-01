Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 31, 2019

Charlie Reilly, 43 Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 30 of Charlie Reilly, 43 Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas and brother John.

Charlie will be forever missed by his mother Bridget, brothers Paddy, Martin, Tom, Anthony, Michael, Barney and Willie, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, his large circle of friends and good friend Johnny Mears.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Rest in peace Charlie.

Reposing on Sunday, June 2 in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (eircode N39 KN66) from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Evelyn Stephenson (née Murray), Farneyhoogan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 28 of Evelyn Stephenson (née Murray), Farneyhoogan, Longford and formerly of Clonterm, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Mel, daughter Anne Mallon and son Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Helen, Imelda, Padraig, Teresa, Mel, Paula and Donal, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, May 31 to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 10:40am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mona Kettle (née Lavin), Newtownforbes, Longford / Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, May 29 of Mona Kettle, nee Lavin, Newtownforbes, Co Longford and formerly of Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Michael, deeply regretted by her loving brother Harry USA. sister Bridie O'Dowd, Carrick-on-Shannon, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieses, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 31 at 11.30am in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, interment afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Hal Gaynor, Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, May 29 of Hal Gaynor, Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath. Predeceased by his father Bill and sister Fiona.

Hal will be sadly missed by his mother Helen, sister Mary, brothers Martin, Michael, James and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

A few more steps along life's road, Perhaps a few more years, Then by God's grace we'll meet again, Beyond the vale of tears. Rest in peace Hal.

Reposing on in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on Friday, May 31 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday, June 2 from his residence to St Mary's Church, Streete, Boherquill, Co Westmeath for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Flanagan (née Duffy), Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 28 of Eileen Flanagan (nee Duffy), Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway/ Longford.

Predeceased by daughter Maureen, son John, brother Pakie and sister Mary. Much loved by husband Albert, daughter Adrienne, sons Brendan and Alfred, sons-in-law Aidan and Declan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sinead, grandchildren Saoirse, Lauren, Cian, Darrelle, Odhrán, Elena, Aidan, Ciarán, Alex, Moya, Grace and Seán, sisters Betty, Anna and Kathleen, brothers John and Tom, sisters-in-law Maimie, Ann and Katie, brothers-in-law Stanley and Val, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Private removal on Friday morning, May 31 to St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Irish Kidney Association.

Pat (Patrick) Quinn, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford / Dunleer, Louth

The death occurred,peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, May 28 of Pat (Patrick) Quinn, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford and formerly Dunleer, Louth. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Lilly. Pat will be forever missed by his wife Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Quinn Family (Armagh), Butler family (Leitrim), neighbours and his many good friends he met while working as a Greyhound trainer.Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Pat.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 31 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care or St Vincent De Paul, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Peadar Gibbons, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 of Peadar Gibbons (Funeral Undertaker) Keshcarrigan, Ck-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Derwin and Joseph, daughters Edel (Sheehan) and Marie (Keaveney) sons in law Tony and Michael, daughter in law Dina, Grandchildren Kian, Aisling, Leah and Emma. Sisters Una McGovern (Drumshanbo), Rita Muldoon (Dublin), Mary Joe Farrelly (Dublin) and Dympna Davison (Sussex), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, May 31 from 5pm until 9pm and again on Saturday, June 1 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Sunday morning, June 2 at 11.30 in St Brigid’s Church Drumcong. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital. House private on Sunday morning please.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1 in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the house is strictly private, please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Bridget Gibbons, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 of Bridget Gibbons, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning, May 31 in St Bridget Church Killygarry, on the Dublin, Road Cavan at 11.30am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o any family member. May she rest in Peace.

Kathleen McGowan (née Fallon), Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 28 of Kathleen McGowan (nee Fallon), Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon and late of Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe and previously in the excellent care of Declan and staff at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband George and bother Charlie Joe. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Jackie, Muriel and Sharon, sons-in-law Tommy, Aidan and Ray, grandchildren Keelan, Oisin, Conor, Reece and Gemmisha, sisters Eva, Ethel, Margaret and Charlotte, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Removal on Friday afternoon, May 31 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 4pm. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon.



Teresa (Tessie) Lennon (née Killion), Oldtown, Clonown, & formerly of Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 of Teresa (Tessie) Lennon (nee Killion), Oldtown, Clonown and formerly of Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Roscommon/ Athlone/ Westmeath, peacefully in the tender care of Retreat Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, parents & sister Rose. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Maura & Patricia, son in law Gerry, grandchildren Thèrèse & Tomàs, sisters Carmel Kilmartin (Killinure), Margaret Kearney (Tubberclair), Olive Martin (Dysart, Mullimgar) & Bridget Dooley (Ballinagee), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Tessy O'Rourke (Galway), Rita Egan (Ballycumber) & Bridget Egan (Ferbane) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, & many good friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Mass of the resurrection on Friday morning, May 31 in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonown, at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie