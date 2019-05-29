Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - evening

Evelyn Stephenson (née Murray), Farneyhoogan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 28 of Evelyn Stephenson (née Murray), Farneyhoogan, Longford and formerly of Clonterm, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Mel, daughter Anne Mallon and son Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Helen, Imelda, Padraig, Teresa, Mel, Paula and Donal, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at Farneyhoogan on Thursday, May 30 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning, May 31 to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 10:40am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mona Kettle (née Lavin), Newtownforbes, Longford / Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, May 29 of Mona Kettle, nee Lavin, Newtownforbes, Co Longford and formerly of Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Michael, deeply regretted by her loving brother Harry USA. sister Bridie O'Dowd, Carrick-on-Shannon, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieses, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday evening, May 30 from 7.30pm to 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 31 at 11.30am in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, interment afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Hal Gaynor, Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, May 29 of Hal Gaynor, Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath. Predeceased by his father Bill and sister Fiona.

Hal will be sadly missed by his mother Helen, sister Mary, brothers Martin, Michael, James and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

A few more steps along life's road, Perhaps a few more years, Then by God's grace we'll meet again, Beyond the vale of tears. Rest in peace Hal.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen Flanagan (née Duffy), Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 28 of Eileen Flanagan (nee Duffy), Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway/ Longford.

Predeceased by daughter Maureen, son John, brother Pakie and sister Mary. Much loved by husband Albert, daughter Adrienne, sons Brendan and Alfred, sons-in-law Aidan and Declan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sinead, grandchildren Saoirse, Lauren, Cian, Darrelle, Odhrán, Elena, Aidan, Ciarán, Alex, Moya, Grace and Seán, sisters Betty, Anna and Kathleen, brothers John and Tom, sisters-in-law Maimie, Ann and Katie, brothers-in-law Stanley and Val, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Thursday, May 30 from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal on Friday morning, May 31 to St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Irish Kidney Association.

Pat (Patrick) Quinn, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford / Dunleer, Louth

The death occurred,peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, May 28 of Pat (Patrick) Quinn, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford and formerly Dunleer, Louth. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Lilly. Pat will be forever missed by his wife Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Quinn Family (Armagh), Butler family (Leitrim), neighbours and his many good friends he met while working as a Greyhound trainer.Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Pat.

Reposing at his home in Ennybegs on Wednesday, May 29 from 5pm until 8pm, reposing also on Thursday, May 30 from 2pm until 5pm with family time thereafter, please. Removal on Thursday, May 30 to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 31 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care or St Vincent De Paul, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1 in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the house is strictly private, please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Bridget Gibbons, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 of Bridget Gibbons, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Reposing at The Lakeland Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday evening, May 30 from 4pm until 6pm Removal to arrive at St. Bridget Church Killygarry, on the Dublin, Road Cavan at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, May 31 at 11.30am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o any family member. May she rest in Peace.

Father Bernard (Barney) Maxwell, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Newbrook Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 27 of Father Bernard (Barney) Maxwell, Emper, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, former CC Parish of Kilbeggan and Rahugh also served in Australia and the USA. Predeceased by his brother PJ, sisters Phyllis (Grennan), Sr Emmanuel RSM, Bernadette (O'Roarke) and Rose (Kelly). Barney will be sadly missed by his brothers Willie, Tom and Frank (John), sister Sr Rita RSM (Tullamore), brothers-in-law Jackie Grennan and Paddy O'Rourke, sisters-in-law Elsie, Mary and Helen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Grennan's Funeral Home, Milltownpass, on Wednesday, May 29 from 3pm with Prayers at 5.45pm, followed by removal to St Matthew's Church, Emper, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. May Father Barney Rest in Peace. House strictly private. Family flowers only, please.

Kathleen McGowan (née Fallon), Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 28 of Kathleen McGowan (nee Fallon), Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon and late of Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe and previously in the excellent care of Declan and staff at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband George and bother Charlie Joe. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Jackie, Muriel and Sharon, sons-in-law Tommy, Aidan and Ray, grandchildren Keelan, Oisin, Conor, Reece and Gemmisha, sisters Eva, Ethel, Margaret and Charlotte, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, May 30 from 7pm until 8.30pm. Removal on Friday afternoon, May 31 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 4pm. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon.



Teresa (Tessie) Lennon (née Killion), Oldtown, Clonown, & formerly of Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 of Teresa (Tessie) Lennon (nee Killion), Oldtown, Clonown and formerly of Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Roscommon/ Athlone/ Westmeath, peacefully in the tender care of Retreat Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, parents & sister Rose. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Maura & Patricia, son in law Gerry, grandchildren Thèrèse & Tomàs, sisters Carmel Kilmartin (Killinure), Margaret Kearney (Tubberclair), Olive Martin (Dysart, Mullimgar) & Bridget Dooley (Ballinagee), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Tessy O'Rourke (Galway), Rita Egan (Ballycumber) & Bridget Egan (Ferbane) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, & many good friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Patricia & Gerry Farrell (N37 N156), Oldtown, Clonown on Thursday, May 30 from 4pm to 8pm. Mass of the resurrection on Friday morning, May 31 in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonown, at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

Kit (Christopher) Seery, Tonashammer, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Meath



The death occurred, in his 99th year, on Tuesday, May 28 of Kit (Christopher) Seery, Tonashammer, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Meath. Deeply regretted by Padraig, Michelle & the Reilly family, all of his relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Kit Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home, Oldcastle on Wednesday, May 29 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, May 30 in St Brigid’s Church, Ballinacree followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (née Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 27 of Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (nee Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Kieran (Strandhill, Sligo), daughters-in-law Patricia and Elaine, grandchildren Glynn, Ciara, Eimear, Liam, Niamh and Níall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Gerard and daughter-in-law Patricia (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon) on Wednesday, May 29 from 4pm until 9pm with removal on Thursday morning, May 30 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to St Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private on Thursday morning, please.

