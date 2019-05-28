Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Tommy Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 26 of Tommy Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, County Longford, peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Predeceased by his father Michael, brother Noel and mother Margaret. He is deeply regretted by his sister Marion, brother Pat, daughters Majella and Martha, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, niece, nephews, cousins, Maura, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, May 29 to Saint Anne's Church, Curry, for Mass of The Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Pat (Patrick) Quinn, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford / Dunleer, Louth

The death occurred,peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, May 28 of Pat (Patrick) Quinn, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford and formerly Dunleer, Louth. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Lilly. Pat will be forever missed by his wife Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Quinn Family (Armagh), Butler family (Leitrim), neighbours and his many good friends he met while working as a Greyhound trainer.Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Pat.

Reposing at his home in Ennybegs on Wednesday, May 29 from 5pm until 8pm, reposing also on Thursday, May 30 from 2pm until 5pm with family time thereafter, please. Removal on Thursday, May 30 to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 31 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care or St Vincent De Paul, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernard Casey, Lisnagan, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 26 of Bernard Casey, Lisnagan, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Bea and by his brother Gerry. Bernard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Michelle (nee Kenny), daughter Eilís, sons Daniel and Luke, daughter in law Genevieve, granddaughter Eveanna, sisters Bernadette, Colette , Miriam, Suzanne and Siobhán, mother in law Rose, father in law Michael, sisters-in-law Maranna and Teresa, brothers in law Tim, Jim-Frank, Joe, Anthony and Michael, aunt Clare, uncle Joe, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, May 29 to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research at the Mater Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1 in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the house is strictly private, please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Father Bernard (Barney) Maxwell, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Newbrook Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 27 of Father Bernard (Barney) Maxwell, Emper, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, former CC Parish of Kilbeggan and Rahugh also served in Australia and the USA. Predeceased by his brother PJ, sisters Phyllis (Grennan), Sr Emmanuel RSM, Bernadette (O'Roarke) and Rose (Kelly). Barney will be sadly missed by his brothers Willie, Tom and Frank (John), sister Sr Rita RSM (Tullamore), brothers-in-law Jackie Grennan and Paddy O'Rourke, sisters-in-law Elsie, Mary and Helen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Grennan's Funeral Home, Milltownpass, on Wednesday, May 29 from 3pm with Prayers at 5.45pm, followed by removal to St Matthew's Church, Emper, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. May Father Barney Rest in Peace. House strictly private. Family flowers only, please.

Kit (Christopher) Seery, Tonashammer, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Meath



The death occurred, in his 99th year, on Tuesday, May 28 of Kit (Christopher) Seery, Tonashammer, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Meath. Deeply regretted by Padraig, Michelle & the Reilly family, all of his relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Kit Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home, Oldcastle on Wednesday, May 29 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, May 30 in St Brigid’s Church, Ballinacree followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.



Kathleen Glancy (née Mahon), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, May 26 of Kathleen Glancy (nee Mahon), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly at home.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Nicholas, sons Darren (Leitrim Village) and Clive (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Nicola Durkin (Dublin) and Catriona O'Shea (Annaduff), daughters-in-law Catherine and Niamh, sons-in-law David and Mark, grandchildren Aoibhin, Ross, Tadhg, Barra, Harry, Louis, Joey, Aida and Beth, brother Padraig (Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, May 29 to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Bernard (Bernie) Tighe, Barradrum, Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, May 26 of Bernard (Bernie) Tighe, Barradrum, Streete, Westmeath, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Lal and Briget. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Fiona and son Kevin, grandsons Frank and Padraig, daughter-in-law Maeve and son-in-aw Martin, brother James, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Rathowen followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Gogan Funeral Directors or any family member.

Gerry McGloin, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 27 of Gerry McGloin, ex ESB Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim (peacefully) in his 92nd year at his home and in the loving care of his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Noel and Enda, daughter Edel, daughters-in-law Maria and Jenny, grandsons Caleb and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo on Wednesday morning, May 29 for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’.

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (née Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 27 of Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (nee Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Kieran (Strandhill, Sligo), daughters-in-law Patricia and Elaine, grandchildren Glynn, Ciara, Eimear, Liam, Niamh and Níall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Gerard and daughter-in-law Patricia (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon) on Wednesday, May 29 from 4pm until 9pm with removal on Thursday morning, May 30 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to St Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private on Thursday morning, please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie