Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 25, 2019

Michael O'Reilly, Moor, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and doctors of the ICU at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, May 24 of Michael O'Reilly, Moor, Ardagh, Longford. (Ex Reilly Brothers Kitchens Ltd.) Sadly missed by his loving wife Eibhlín, his daughters Monica (Kilkenny), Anne, Fionnuala and his son Michael, son-in-law Robert, his sisters Bridget King (Sligo) and Anna Mary Dolan (Kenagh), his brothers Patrick, Seamus, John, Brian and Frank, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Ardagh on Saturday, May 25 from 2pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday, May 26 to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 27 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association, Ireland, in care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. House private on Sunday please.

Andrew Lyons, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of his niece Angela and her husband Francis McNerney, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, on Thursday, May 23 of Andrew Lyons, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Matt and Maisie, brothers Mick, Paddy and Matty. Formerly of Clonoon, Woodford, Co Galway.

Andrew will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Martin (Mount Lucas, Tullamore), Brendan (Navan), Dan (Moyvilla, Oranmore), sisters Teresa Tully (Clondalkin), Gertie McNerney (Edenmore), Veronica Reid (Tallaght), Dympna Lyons (Rush) and Irene Ryan (Rochfortbridge), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends both in Longford and Galway. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, May 25 from 3pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Reposing at St Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford, Co Galway on Sunday, May 26 from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St Brendan’s Church, Looscaun, Co Galway. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Monday, May 27, interment afterwards in Gortaganna Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s.

Baby Cara McManus Hughes, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 20, 2019 of Baby Cara McManus Hughes, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford, passed away at 4 days of age.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Kirsty and Derek, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, grand-aunts, grand-uncles and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Angels this Saturday, May 25 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Dress code is bright colours. House private at all times. Cara sleep at peace little angel.

Margaret (May) Sheridan (née McKeever), Holly Bank, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 24 of Margaret (May) Sheridan (née McKeever), Holly Bank, Arva, Cavan. Margaret (May), beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Ann Morgan, Helen, Cyrial, Rosaleen, Ann, Michael and Jemma Hudson, sister Teresa (USA), brothers John, Michael and Dan, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Arva on Saturday, May 25 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass in Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva on Sunday, May 26 at 11am with burial afterwards in St Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe

Mary Ellen Fletcher (née Cox), Cuilbeg Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Monday, May 6, 2019 of Mrs Mary Ellen Fletcher (nee Cox) Shepherds Bush, London and formerly Cuilbeg, Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. RIP. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Forever missed by her loving daughter Helena, son-in-law Lee, grandson Lucas, nephew Tony and Peadar, their wives Rose and Bridie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cuilbeg, Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, on Sunday afternoon, May 26 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, May 27 to St Anne’s Church, Slatta for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Enquiries to Crosby Rogers Funeral Directors 086 600 5530.

Rose McIntyre, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Drumalee, Cavan, on Sunday, May 19 of Rose McIntyre of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her sisters; Mary and Bridget and her brother; John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces; Breege McNamee (Cloone), Bernie McArdle (Coootehill) and Maura Brady (New York), her nephews; Vincent McBrien (Cloone), Sean McBrien and Noel McBrien (New York), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing on Sunday evening, May 26 at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 27 in St Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial in Tuberpatrick Cemetery, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Castlemanor Nursing Home c/o McKeon Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

