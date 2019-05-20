Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 20, 2019

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, May 18 of Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Oliver Mitchell, Mullaghmacormick, Rooskey, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, in his 76th year following a long illness, on Saturday, May 18 of Oliver Mitchell, Mullaghmacormick, Rooskey, Roscommon and formerly of Newtown, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Anthony and Adrian, father-in-law of Majella and loving grandad of Darina, Karen and Shaun. Loving brother of Larry, Antoinette, Rory, Paddy, Leo and the recently deceased Noel. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, May 20 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 21, to The Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Smyth, Teemanagh, Ballintubber, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Aras Mhathair Phoil,Castlerea in his 93rd year, on Saturday, May 18 of James (Jimmy) Smyth, Teemanagh, Ballintubber, Roscommon.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, sons, James (Birmingham ) Raymond ( Ballintubber ) Michael (Ballintubber ) daughters Catherine (Ballaghaderreen) Ita ( Strokestown ) Ann ( Birmingham ) Maggie ( New York ) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers,Tommy Joe and Denis, sisters, Mary and Nora sisters-in-law Breege and Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives,neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, May 20 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 21 to St Bride’s Church Ballintubber for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please, Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Aras Mhathair Phoil Comfort Fund.

Kathleen McCabe, Cloncovid, Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her sister Rose and the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, May 17 of Kathleen McCabe, Cloncovid, Mullahoran, Cavan. Predeceased by her brothers John & Paddy and sadly missed by her loving sisters , Rose ( Cloncovid) and Margaret Hill( USA ) , her nephew and nieces and all her close friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 20 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

Thomás O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford / Kinnegad, Westmeath



The death occurred, at Galway University Hospital, on Tuesday, May 14 of Thomás O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford/ Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Toni and Christopher, sister Sally, brothers Sam and Sean, grandmother Mary, uncles, aunts, niece, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. May Thomás rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 20 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Kinnegad. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co Cavan at 4pm.

Moira Farrell (née Doherty), Mariaville, Moyglare Rd., Maynooth, Kildare / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 16 of Moira Farrell (nee Doherty), Mariaville, Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare & late of Taghshinny, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Jimmie and mother of the late Ken. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Linda, Caroline & Fiona, son Keith, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Sandra & Mary, her much adored grandchildren, sisters Carmel & Angela, sister-in-law Angela, dear brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, May 20 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery, Co Longford. (arriving at approximately 2pm). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Monday morning please.

Marie Ptáčková, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Tuesday, May 14 of Marie Ptáčková, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cavan / Longford and formerly Pardubic, Czech Republic. Marie will forever missed by her partner Marcel Dostál, her loving daughter Eliška, her parents Ladislav and Blanka, brother Lukáš, aunt and uncle Jana and Michael Sheridan (Arva, Co Cavan), grandparents, extended family and her many friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love, Odpočinek V Míru Marie.

Reposing in Connells Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, N39 KN66 on Tuesday, May 21 from 6.30pm until 8pm. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, May 22 at 11am.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. House strictly private please.

A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, May 21 at 12.30pm Australian time and 9.30pm Irish time in Camellia Chapel Sydney.

Further funeral arrangements for Ireland will be announced next week.

