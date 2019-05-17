Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 17, 2019 - evening

Thomás O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford / Kinnegad, Westmeath



The death occurred, at Galway University Hospital, on Tuesday, May 14 of Thomás O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford/ Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Toni and Christopher, sister Sally, brothers Sam and Sean, grandmother Mary, uncles, aunts, niece, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. May Thomás rest in peace.

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street Kinnegad (EirCode N91E4CF) on Sunday, May 19 from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Kinnegad for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 20 at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co Cavan at 4pm.

Moira Farrell (née Doherty), Mariaville, Moyglare Rd., Maynooth, Kildare / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 16 of Moira Farrell (nee Doherty), Mariaville, Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare & late of Taghshinny, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Jimmie and mother of the late Ken. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Linda, Caroline & Fiona, son Keith, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Sandra & Mary, her much adored grandchildren, sisters Carmel & Angela, sister-in-law Angela, dear brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, May 19 from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, May 20 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery, Co Longford. (arriving at approximately 2pm). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Monday morning please.

Marie Ptáčková, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Tuesday, May 14 of Marie Ptáčková, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cavan / Longford and formerly Pardubic, Czech Republic. Marie will forever missed by her partner Marcel Dostál, her loving daughter Eliška, her parents Ladislav and Blanka, brother Lukáš, aunt and uncle Jana and Michael Sheridan (Arva, Co Cavan), grandparents, extended family and her many friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love, Odpočinek V Míru Marie.

Reposing in Connells Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, N39 KN66 on Tuesday, May 21 from 6.30pm until 8pm. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, May 22 at 11am.



Margaret (Peggie) McTernan (née Mc Nulty), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromaha, on Thursday, May 16 of Margaret (Peggie) McTernan (née McNulty), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, and late of Creevylea and Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her brother John McNulty (Drumkeerin) and her sister Mary Gilligan (Manorhamilton). Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Sunday morning, May 19 for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Phelim's Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. House strictly private please.

A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, May 21 at 12.30pm Australian time and 9.30pm Irish time in Camellia Chapel Sydney.

Further funeral arrangements for Ireland will be announced next week.

