Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 17, 2019

Thomás O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford / Kinnegad, Westmeath



The death occurred, at Galway University Hospital, on Tuesday, May 14 of Thomás O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford/ Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Toni and Christopher, sister Sally, brothers Sam and Sean, grandmother Mary, uncles, aunts, niece, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. May Thomás rest in peace.

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street Kinnegad (EirCode N91E4CF) on Sunday, May 19 from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Kinnegad for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 20 at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co Cavan at 4pm.

Marie Keegan, 17 Sycamore Close, Clonbalt Woods, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge nursing home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 14 of Marie Keegan, 17 Sycamore Close, Clonbalt Woods, Longford, and formerly MacEoin Park, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Noel, mother Anna and father John. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Lisa, Nicola, Claire and Sinead, brothers Sean, Tony and Raymond, sisters Heather and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandsons, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 17 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sarah Conefrey (née Cooney), Lisgillock, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Ballinamore Nursing Unit in the presence of her family, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 of Sarah Conefrey (née Cooney), Lisgillock, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her late husband John, her grandchildren Turlough, Kalie and Ciara, sister Lonnie and brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed her loving family; Geraldine, Mel, Pat, Roseanna, Brenda, John and Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Mel Cooney (Florida), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relations, friends, neighbours and the staff and community of Ballinamore Nursing Unit. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 17 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Nursing Unit c/o any family member.



Margaret (Peggie) McTernan (née Mc Nulty), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromaha, on Thursday, May 16 of Margaret (Peggie) McTernan (née McNulty), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, and late of Creevylea and Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her brother John McNulty (Drumkeerin) and her sister Mary Gilligan (Manorhamilton). Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday evening, May 17 from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Sunday morning, May 19 for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Phelim's Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

Fr Michael Guckian, Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin / Roscommon



The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, May 11 of Fr Michael Guckian OMI, Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin 8 and formerly Drumboylan, Co Roscommon and the Philippines.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mai, sisters Freda (Sr Agnes) and Maisie Smith, brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John (Drumboylan) and Thomas (Junie) (Leitrim village), sister Agnes Taylor (Knockvicar and formerly Leixlip), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grand- nephews, grand- nieces. Sadly missed by the Oblate Community, staff and parishioners of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass will be offered at 7pm on Friday, May 17 in the Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam".

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

