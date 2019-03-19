Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Joan Stephenson, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred on Friday, March 8 of Joan Stephenson, Glover’s Court, Dublin 2 and late of Augherea, Longford. Sadly missed by her daughter Sarah, son-in-law Crizan and grandson Matheo, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Private service and cremation in Mount Jerome at 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 19. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to those who have expressed sympathy but respectfully ask that only direct family and close friends of Joan attend Mount Jerome.

Noel Garry, 13 McHugh Park, Kenagh, Longford / Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, in Tullamore General Hospital, on Thursday, March 14 of Noel Garry, 13 McHugh Park, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Lacken, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Betty and his brothers Joe and Ted. Noel will be sadly missed by his loving family, his long time partner Margo Nolan, his son Roy, daughters Rebecca and Lisa, their mother Nuala, brother Desmond (England), sister Maureen (England), sister-in-law Stella (England), son-in-law and grandchildren. Margo's children Siobhan, Tracey, Karl, Thomas, Gary, Darren and Damian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Time passes, Love remains. Rest in peace Noel.

Removal arriving to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday, March 19 for cremation at 11am. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Tullamore General Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Annie Kelly, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Saturday, March 16 of Annie Kelly, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. She will be sadly missed by her cousins, her good neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 19 at 11am in Church of S.S Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk,. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Oakes (née Corrigan), Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, after a brief illness bravely borne, on Monday, March 18 of Mary Ellen Oakes (nee Corrigan) Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, (and late of Mooretown, Castlepollard). Predeceased by her husband Ernie, her sons Brendan and Frank, her brothers Paddy and Bill.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family Fergus, Ann (McGrath), Kevin, Gerry and Helen (Browne), her daughters-in-law Angela and Kathleen, sons-in-law John and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 21 in the Cathedral of Christ the King at 10am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please.

Gerard (Gerry) Tuite, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, February 15 of Gerard (Gerry) Tuite of London and formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy Tuite and Anne Ray (nee Ward). Deeply regretted by his uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. May Gerry Rest in Peace.

A remembrance Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul in St Feichin's Church, Fore on Sunday, March 24 at 10am, with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

