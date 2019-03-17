Deaths in Longford - Sunday, March 17, 2019

Joan Stephenson, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred on Friday, March 8 of Joan Stephenson, Glover’s Court, Dublin 2 and late of Augherea, Longford. Sadly missed by her daughter Sarah, son-in-law Crizan and grandson Matheo, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Fanagan's Funeral Home, 54 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, on Monday, March 18. Family in attendance from 2pm until 5pm. Private service and cremation in Mount Jerome at 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 19. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to those who have expressed sympathy but respectfully ask that only direct family and close friends of Joan attend Mount Jerome.

Noel Garry, 13 McHugh Park, Kenagh, Longford / Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, in Tullamore General Hospital, on Thursday, March 14 of Noel Garry, 13 McHugh Park, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Lacken, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Betty and his brothers Joe and Ted. Noel will be sadly missed by his loving family, his long time partner Margo Nolan, his son Roy, daughters Rebecca and Lisa, their mother Nuala, brother Desmond (England), sister Maureen (England), sister-in-law Stella (England), son-in-law and grandchildren. Margo's children Siobhan, Tracey, Karl, Thomas, Gary, Darren and Damian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Time passes, Love remains. Rest in peace Noel.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford (N39 KN66), on Monday, March 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal arriving to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday, March 19 for cremation at 11am. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Tullamore General Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly Barracks.



Bridget (Bridgie) McNamara (née Kiernan), Camber, Cloone, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Wednesday, March 13 of Bridget (Bridgie) McNamara (née Kiernan), Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her brother John-Joe Kiernan (Aughnacliffe).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Pat, her children; Patrick (Australia), Michael Joe (Dublin), Breege (Carrick-on-Shannon), Oliver (Cloone), Mary Therese (Gortletteragh), Carmel (Mohill), Paul (Galway) and Declan (Cloone), brothers; Jim Kiernan (Leixlip), Oliver Kiernan, (Luton, England), sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 22 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 17 at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Cloone with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Please note that there will be no 10am Mass in Cloone on Sunday morning (St Patrick’s Day). House private at all other times please.





Patrick (Pat) Clarke, Forosa, Drumlish PO, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday March 12 of Patrick (Pat) Clarke, Forosa, Drumlish PO, Leitrim. Retired secondary school teacher. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mona, son Conan, daughters Zena and Camilla (Davis), his brothers Frank (Northampton) and Albert (New York), his sisters Anna Mai Creegan and Marcella Conboy, son-in-law Peter, Zena's partner Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Pat will be forever loved and remembered. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Sunday morning, March 17 to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery. House private Sunday morning.

Annie Kelly, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Saturday, March 16 of Annie Kelly, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. She will be sadly missed by her cousins, her good neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home on Monday, March 18 from 4pm until 5pm, followed by removal to the Church of S.S Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

