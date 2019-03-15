Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 15, 2019

Noel Garry, 13 McHugh Park, Kenagh, Longford / Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, in Tullamore General Hospital, on Thursday, March 14 of Noel Garry, 13 McHugh Park, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Lacken, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Betty and his brothers Joe and Ted. Noel will be sadly missed by his loving family, his long time partner Margo Nolan, his son Roy, daughters Rebecca and Lisa, their mother Nuala, brother Desmond (England), sister Maureen (England), sister-in-law Stella (England), son-in-law and grandchildren. Margo's children Siobhan, Tracey, Karl, Thomas, Gary, Darren and Damian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Time passes, Love remains. Rest in peace Noel.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford (N39 KN66), on Monday, March 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal arriving to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday, March 19 for cremation at 11am. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Tullamore General Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly Barracks.

Matt O'Hara, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 101st year, after a short illness, in the loving care of the nurses and the staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on Wednesday, March 13 of Matt O'Hara, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Bessie. Sadly missed by his loving family. Daughters Maureen and Eileen and sons Brian and Frank, sons-in-law Tom and Ron, daughters-in-law Mary and Pauline. Grandchildren Colin and his wife Rachel, Ronan and his wife Orla, Cian and his fiancée Mara, Eoin and Niamh, great-grandchildren Sean, Matthew and Katie, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, on Friday, March 15 from 1pm until 10pm. Removal to The Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, March 16 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Emer’s Cemetery.



Olga Michalcionok, 8 Mary's St, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, in her 34th year, on Monday March 11 of Olga Michalcionok, 8 Mary's Street, Drumlish, Longford. Olga will be forever missed by partner Justinas, sons Adrian and Dariel, father and mother Anatoliy and Valentina, relatives and her many friends here in Ireland and Lithuania.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest in peace Olga.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, N39 KN66, on Friday, March 15 from 10am until 11.30am followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumlish New Cemetery.



Bridget (Bridgie) McNamara (née Kiernan), Camber, Cloone, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Wednesday, March 13 of Bridget (Bridgie) McNamara (née Kiernan), Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her brother John-Joe Kiernan (Aughnacliffe).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Pat, her children; Patrick (Australia), Michael Joe (Dublin), Breege (Carrick-on-Shannon), Oliver (Cloone), Mary Therese (Gortletteragh), Carmel (Mohill), Paul (Galway) and Declan (Cloone), brothers; Jim Kiernan (Leixlip), Oliver Kiernan, (Luton, England), sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 22 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, March 15 from 6pm to 11pm and on Saturday, March 16 from 11.30am to 2.30pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 17 at 2pm with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Please note that there will be no 10am Mass in Cloone on Sunday morning (St Patrick’s Day). House private at all other times please.



Josephine Carroll (née Maguire), Crowenstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the tender care of her loving family, on Thursday March 14 of Josephine Carroll, Crowenstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath and late of Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Andy and loving mother of Declan, Vincent, Brendan, Deirdre and David. Josephine will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Delvin this Friday evening, March 15 arriving at 6.45pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, March 16 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House strictly private at all times please.

Patrick (Pat) Clarke, Forosa, Drumlish PO, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday March 12 of Patrick (Pat) Clarke, Forosa, Drumlish PO, Leitrim. Retired secondary school teacher. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mona, son Conan, daughters Zena and Camilla (Davis), his brothers Frank (Northampton) and Albert (New York), his sisters Anna Mai Creegan and Marcella Conboy, son-in-law Peter, Zena's partner Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Pat will be forever loved and remembered. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in his home on Saturday, March 16 from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning, March 17 to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery. House private Sunday morning.

Car parking assembly point and shuttle bus to Forosa will operate from Fearglass Cross on Saturday evening as traffic restrictions will be in place. Please follow the directions of stewards.

