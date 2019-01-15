Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Mary Maguire (née Gallagher), Ardeevan, Longford Town, Longford / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred on Sunday, January 13 of Mary Maguire (née Gallagher), Ardeevan, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Lung, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her father John, Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, mother Mary, sons Daniel, David, Jake and Josh, brother Sean, partner Jack, sister-in-law Regina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Wednesday, January 16 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday, January 17 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of The Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, Galway c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

James Mullooly, Carrowmore, Kilteevan, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the doctors and nurses of the ICU, Galway University Hospital, on Sunday, January 13 of James Mullooly, Carrowmore, Kilteevan, Roscommon and formerly of Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Joanne and much loved dad to Jack and Billy. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Peter and Mary, sisters Dara, Margaret and Laura, godson Luke and wide circle of family and friends. May James rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday evening January 15 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning January 16 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the ICU at Galway University Hospital.

Family time at his home on Wednesday morning please.

Mary Hunt (née McKenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, on Friday, January 11 of Mary Hunt (née McKenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Brendan.Deeply regretted by her sons John,Brendan,Brian and Tommy,daughter Mary,son-in -law Niall,daughter -in -law Jeanette,grandchildren,sisters Kathleen and Bridie, Brothers Frank and Jean and sister-in -law Rosaleen.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 15 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Veronica Young (née Carty), Rooskey, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in London, of Veronica Young, (née Carty), Venner Road, Sydenham, London and late of Rooskey, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

Veronica, predeceased by her brother Dermot, will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Maureen (Waldron), sons Des and Brian, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Gabrielle ‘Gay’ Cassidy (née Dineen), Lissaphobble, Strokestown, Roscommon / Sligo Town, Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 12 of Gabrielle (Gay) Cassidy, (nee Dineen), Lissaphobble, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formerly of John's Street, Sligo. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Aidan, sons Jonathan, twins Adrian and Damien, grandchildren Killian, Conor, twins Zack & Lillie, Patrick, daughters-in-law Sheila, Marie, Jennifer, sisters Marion Power (Sligo), Pauline Dineen (Sligo), brothers Michael (Sligo) and Kieran (Sligo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 15 in Strokestown Parish Church at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, or any family member. Strictly family time on Tuesday morning please. Residence Eir code; F42 RK29

