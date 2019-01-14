Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 14, 2019

Liam Clancy, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, January 10 of Liam Clancy, Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by his father Willie and his mother Sylvia. Liam will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Margaret, daughter Ruth,son Luke, brother Frank (Rooskey), aunts Carmel Ward and Ann Carberry, uncles Jim and Frank, mother in law, father in law, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, January 14 to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please donation if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Hunt (née McKenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, on Friday, January 11 of Mary Hunt (née McKenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Brendan.Deeply regretted by her sons John,Brendan,Brian and Tommy,daughter Mary,son-in -law Niall,daughter -in -law Jeanette,grandchildren,sisters Kathleen and Bridie,Brothers Frank and Jean and sister-in -law Rosaleen.

Remains reposing at her home on Monday, January 14 from 2pm until 5pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Monday evening, January 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gabrielle ‘Gay’ Cassidy (née Dineen), Lissaphobble, Strokestown, Roscommon / Sligo Town, Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 12 of Gabrielle (Gay) Cassidy, (nee Dineen), Lissaphobble, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formerly of John's Street, Sligo. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Aidan, sons Jonathan, twins Adrian and Damien, grandchildren Killian, Conor, twins Zack & Lillie, Patrick, daughters-in-law Sheila, Marie, Jennifer, sisters Marion Powe r(Sligo), Pauline Dineen (Sligo), brothers Michael (Sligo) and Kieran (Sligo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 14 from 2pm-9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 15 in Strokestown Parish Church at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, or any family member. Strictly family time on Tuesday morning please. Residence Eir code; F42 RK29

