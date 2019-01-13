Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 13, 2019

Liam Clancy, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, January 10 of Liam Clancy, Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by his father Willie and his mother Sylvia. Liam will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Margaret, daughter Ruth,son Luke, brother Frank (Rooskey), aunts Carmel Ward and Ann Carberry, uncles Jim and Frank, mother in law, father in law, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Sunday, January 13 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, January 14 to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please donation if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Hunt (née McKenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, on Friday, January 11 of Mary Hunt (née McKenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Brendan.Deeply regretted by her sons John,Brendan,Brian and Tommy,daughter Mary,son-in -law Niall,daughter -in -law Jeanette,grandchildren,sisters Kathleen and Bridie,Brothers Frank and Jean and sister-in -law Rosaleen.

Remains reposing at her home on Sunday, January 13 from 12 noon until 6pm and on Monday, January 14 from 2pm until 5pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Monday evening, January 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mark McLoughlin, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 10 of Mark McLoughlin, aged 39, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his loving mother Rose and sadly missed by his family, father Joe, brothers John, Keith and Trevor, Sisters Karen, Colette, sisters-in-laws Helen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral mass on Sunday, January 13 in St Bridget’s Church Drumcong at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

