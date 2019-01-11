Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 11, 2019

Carmel Skelly (née Reynolds), Derrydarragh, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in the care of her loving family and Longford palliative care team, on Wednesday January 9 of Carmel Skelly (nee Reynolds), Derrydarragh, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband JP, brothers Sean, Larry, and Tony and sister's Mary, Rita, and Gemma. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin and John, her sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her home (N39TY44) on Friday, January 11 from 2pm to 5pm with removal to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 12 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare or the Irish Cancer Society.

Ann Purcell (née Coughlan), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Tuesday, January 8 of Ann Purcell (née Coughlan), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford / Dublin / Cork. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ruth (McEntee), Kildare, sons Gerard (Waterford) and Derek. Her sisters Mary and Carmel and brother John, grandchildren Amy and Jack, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Friday, January 11 from 1pm with funeral Mass at 2pm in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mary Flynn (née Kelly), Blanchardstown, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. James’ Hospital, on Wednesday, January 9 of Mary Flynn (née Kelly), Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of Rathowen, Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late John (Sonny), dear mother of John, Fergus, Michael, Deirdre, Patricia, Lydia and Patrick and a devoted grandmother to David, Alex, Sean and Claire. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Mary and Enda, son-in-law Brendan, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Saturday morning. January 12 arriving for Requiem Mass 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mark McLoughlin, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 10 of Mark McLoughlin, aged 39, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his loving mother Rose and sadly missed by his family, father Joe, brothers John, Keith and Trevor, Sisters Karen, Colette, sisters-in-laws Helen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in St Patrick’s Hospital Chapel Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, January 12 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, January 13 in St Bridget’s Church Drumcong at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

