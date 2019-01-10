Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 10, 2019

Carmel Skelly (née Reynolds), Derrydarragh, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in the care of her loving family and Longford palliative care team, on Wednesday January 9 of Carmel Skelly (nee Reynolds), Derrydarragh, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband JP, brothers Sean, Larry, and Tony and sister's Mary, Rita, and Gemma. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin and John, her sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her home (N39TY44) on Thursday, January 10 from 2pm and on Friday, January 11 from 2pm to 5pm with removal to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 12 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare or the Irish Cancer Society.

Ann Purcell (née Coughlan), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Tuesday, January 8 of Ann Purcell (née Coughlan), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford / Dublin / Cork. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ruth (McEntee), Kildare, sons Gerard (Waterford) and Derek. Her sisters Mary and Carmel and brother John, grandchildren Amy and Jack, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Friday, January 11 from 1pm with funeral Mass at 2pm in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Johnny McCormack, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Four-Mile-House, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday January 7 of Johnny McCormack, Roscommon town, Roscommon and formerly of Grange, Four-Mile-House and Ballybeg, Strokestown.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Foley). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family; daughters Marian, Catherina and Caroline, son Sean, grandsons Aaron and Kian, daughter-in-law Breege, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning January 10 to St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

