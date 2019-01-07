Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 7, 2019 - evening

Oliver Curran, Carraroe, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Monday, January 7 of Oliver Curran, Carraroe, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Declan, grandsons Luke and James, brothers Paddy and Tommy, sisters Peggy, Molly, Cathy, Tessie and Agnes, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 8 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 9 to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

Eileen Ginty (née Biesty), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Kiltimagh, Mayo

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, January 6 of Eileen Ginty (née Biesty), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Kiltimagh, Mayo, in her 98th year, and predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Patrick, John and Martin, daughter Mary and her son P.J. daughters-in law Elizabeth and Denise, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren.sister-in-law Mary Henry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford on Monday evening, January 7 from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, January 8 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private please. Please note that parking for Connell's Funeral Chapel is available in Connolly Barracks car park.



Bill Clyne, 63 Clonmore Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and the palliative care team, on Sunday, January 6 of Bill Clyne, 63 Clonmore Heights, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly Ballyglasson, Carrickboy Co Longford. (Retired Irish Army 4thF.A. Regt). Predeceased by his wife Patricia. Bill will be deeply missed by his loving family, sons Declan and Liam, daughters Fiona and Niamh, grandchildren Conor, Cathal, Aaron and Callum, brothers Tim, Pat and Oliver, sisters Maisie and Margaret, sons-in-law Paul and Joel, daughter-in-law Paula, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Bill Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 8 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning, January 9 in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballyglass cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

JJ Geelan, Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, January 6 of JJ Geelan, Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim. Loving husband of Liz (Bunny) and dear father of Anne-Marie Tierney, (Oughterard, Co. Galway), Joseph, (Cloonturk) and Eliza O’Grady, (Roscam, Co. Galway). Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Padraig, Joseph’s girlfriend Sinead, grandchildren Cillian and Saoirse, sister Marie Walpole, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May JJ Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 7 from 4pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 8 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made if desired to Leitrim Palliative Care c/o Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church.



William Henry Barker, Castle Heights, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Sunday, January 6 of William Henry Barker, Castle Heights, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his daughter Ann. Sadly missed by his loving wife Wendy, son Richard, daughter-in-law Jane, and grandchildren Sarah, Emily and Jack.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday, January 8 from 2.45pm, with service commencing at 3pm. No flowers please.

Patrick Walsh, Cloontuskert, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, at Naas General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 2 of Patrick Walsh, Cloontuskert, Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridget and the late Patrick; sadly missed by his loving mother, sisters Maryann and Bridget, aunt Ann, niece Jen, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday, January 8 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397. May He Rest In Peace.

Nuala McCrann, Glenavon, Salthill, Galway / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, and in the wonderful loving care of all the staff at Our Lady's Hospice and Care Services, Harold's Cross, Dublin, on Monday January 7 of Nuala McCrann, Glenavon, Salthill, Galway and formerly of Elphin St, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her parents Edward and Kate, her brothers Dudley, Michéal, Brendan and Anthony, her sisters Mai, Kitty, Eithne, Sheila and Carmel. Deeply regretted by her sister Tona (USA), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephew, great grandniece, cousins, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 9 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Private cremation to follow.

Rose Reynolds, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, on Sunday, January 6 of Rose Reynolds, Hyde Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Survived by her brother Frank, sister Mary Mitchell (Cloone), sister-in-law Bridie, nieces and extended family.

Reposing at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home on Tuesday, January 8 from 2pm to 5pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning January 9 at 11am with burial to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations to Lough Errill Patient Comfort Fund.

Josephine Prior (née McHugh), Drumderg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, January 6 of Josephine Prior (née McHugh), Drumderg, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jim Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family Gerry, Paddy (Dunboyne), Brian (New York), Seamus, Sean, Damien, Raymond and Paul, brother Micheal (England), sister Mary McGoldrick (Belturbert), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 7 from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday evening, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 8 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

There will be shuttle bus in operation on Monday from Corraleehan Church to house from 2pm until 6pm.

Margaret (Peggy) Ellis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital,of Margaret (Peggy) Ellis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Richard, Padraig, Gayle and Gerry. Daughter in law, Kathleen, Brother in law, Jimmy, Beloved grandchildren, Aisling , Maìread, Siobhan, Liam, Katelynn, Nicole,sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, January 7 from 2pm to 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, January 8 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

